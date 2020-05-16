Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Canada's first COVID-19 vaccine trials approved for Halifax university

CBC.ca Saturday, 16 May 2020 ()
The first Canadian clinical trials for a possible COVID-19 vaccine have been approved by Health Canada. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the trials will take place at the Canadian Centre for Vaccinology at Dalhousie University in Halifax. The potential vaccine is from the Chinese company CanSino Biologics.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: Thousands Signing Up To Be Volunteers In Coronavirus Vaccine Trials

Thousands Signing Up To Be Volunteers In Coronavirus Vaccine Trials 01:56

 CBS4's Frances Wang shares one volunteers story.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump: vaccine or no vaccine, America is back [Video]

Trump: vaccine or no vaccine, America is back

President Donald Trump unveiled an aggressive U.S. plan to find a vaccine for COVID-19, aiming for global cooperation, while at the same time maintaining the U.S. will use all its might to be the first..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:19Published
COVID-19 vaccine "won't be expensive", developer says [Video]

COVID-19 vaccine "won't be expensive", developer says

A keenly-watched COVID-19 vaccine will be priced to allow as wide as possible access to it, if it proves successful, and will be made at huge scale to keep costs down and supply up, said the Oxford..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:28Published

Recent related news from verified sources

U.K. begins human trials for coronavirus vaccine

The U.K. has begun the first human trials of a coronavirus vaccine as several countries race to find a way to fight the illness, which has killed over 191,000...
CBS News Also reported by •CTV NewsReutersProactive InvestorsallAfrica.com

China conducts Covid vaccine test on monkeys

Chinese scientists have claimed that they have successfully tested the country's first vaccine against Covid-19 on monkeys, which is a significant development in...
IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this

26aball

ambmorrison RT @CPAC_TV: PM Trudeau's Saturday update on federal response to #COVID19: —Health Canada approves first Cdn clinical trials for potential… 24 seconds ago

nancy_lusty

Nancy Lusty RT @CTVNews: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that Health Canada has approved the first Canadian clinical trial for a COVID-19 vacci… 1 minute ago

Dal_LeungLab

Brendan Leung RT @NavdeepSBains: Canadian scientists get things done. Proud to share that the incredibly talented researchers at the @VACCres at @Dalhous… 3 minutes ago

Toronto_nian

Torontonian 🇨🇦🦖🌼🌸 #Coronavirus #Canada - Canada's first COVID-19 vaccine trials approved for Halifax university. https://t.co/M5RubSmRC0 3 minutes ago

DonBeatty7

Don Beatty RT @PaulMitchellPPC: 1/2 “Canada's first COVID-19 vaccine trials approved for Halifax university” The CBC wants you to think this is a Can… 4 minutes ago

funmi_mat

Funmi RT @globalnews: #BREAKING: The first Canadian clinical trials of a potential COVID-19 vaccine have been approved by Health Canada, Trudeau… 7 minutes ago