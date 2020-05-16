Canada's first COVID-19 vaccine trials approved for Halifax university
Saturday, 16 May 2020 () The first Canadian clinical trials for a possible COVID-19 vaccine have been approved by Health Canada. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the trials will take place at the Canadian Centre for Vaccinology at Dalhousie University in Halifax. The potential vaccine is from the Chinese company CanSino Biologics.
