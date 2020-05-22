Global  

Eid-ul-Fitr 2020 Live: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar moon sighting

DNA Friday, 22 May 2020 ()
Since the Islamic calendar has either 29 or 30 days, Eid-ul-Fitr 2020 in Gulf countries, including Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar, will be celebrated on Sunday if the crescent moon is not sighted on Friday.
