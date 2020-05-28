Global  

Black Lives Matter protest in LA temporarily closes 101 Freeway, 1 injured

Thursday, 28 May 2020
LOS ANGELES – Some of the protesters demonstrating against police brutality and demanding justice for George Floyd shattered the windows of two California Highway Patrol cruisers on the Hollywood (101) Freeway in downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday evening The mostly peaceful protest, which started about 4 p.m. outside the Hall of Justice turned violent about 6 p.m., when hundreds of protesters entered the Hollywood Freeway, near Alameda Street, and some demonstrators shattered the windows of two CHP cruisers. This aerial image provided...
Video credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Published
News video: 'We gotta show up for our Black family members': Watch Tay Anderson's speech to the crowd during George Floyd protest

'We gotta show up for our Black family members': Watch Tay Anderson's speech to the crowd during George Floyd protest 08:32

 Denver School Board Director Tay Anderson addresses a crowd of peaceful protesters at Civic Center Park during a rally in support of justice for George Floyd, the man killed in police custody in Minneapolis.

