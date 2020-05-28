Global  

What is still up for grabs in the Premier League this season?

BBC News Thursday, 28 May 2020
The Premier League will return on 17 June, so what are the outstanding issues still to be resolved? BBC Sport takes a look.
News video: Premier League clubs unanimously vote to resume contact training

Premier League clubs unanimously vote to resume contact training 00:57

 Premier League clubs vote unanimously to resume contact training as ‘Project Restart’ takes a giant step forwards. Squads are now able to train as a group and engage in tackling while minimising any unnecessary close contact.

Gomes: Premier League should not return [Video]

Gomes: Premier League should not return

Watford goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes says the Premier League should not return amid the coronavirus pandemic and believes any resumption would benefit the bigger teams.

Two people from two Premier League clubs test positive for coronavirus, league says [Video]

Two people from two Premier League clubs test positive for coronavirus, league says

Two people from two Premier League clubs test positive for the coronavirus after a second batch of testing, the league says

Premier League: What is still up for grabs this season?

The Premier League will return on 17 June, so what are the outstanding issues still to be resolved? BBC Sport takes a look.
Premier League fixtures: With 92 matches remaining, which team faces whom when the season resumes?

Just like all sports, the English Premier League (EPL) also came to a halt since mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Liverpool are in possession with a...
