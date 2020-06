Related videos from verified sources Active Shooter At Texas Naval Air Station Has Been 'Neutralized'



Officials with the US Navy confirm there was an active shooter situation at a Naval Air Station in Texas on Thursday morning. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 00:33 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Military: 2 dead after shooting at North Dakota air base GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — A shooting early Monday has left two airmen dead at the Grand Forks Air Force Base in North Dakota, the military said. The base’s...

Seattle Times 12 hours ago



Two US Airmen Dead in Shooting Incident at North Dakota Air Force Base

RIA Nov. 9 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this