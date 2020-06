You Might Like

Taylor Swift Slams Donald Trump's Tweet About Minneapolis Protests The singer took to Twitter to accuse the president of "stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism" during his time in office... Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:01 Published 4 days ago

Related news from verified sources After Trump, Twitter hides Rep. Matt Gaetz’s tweet for glorifying violence Last week, Twitter hid US President Donald Trump’s tweet over threatening Minnesota protestors with military action. The social network has taken similar...

'Hunt them down': Twitter adds warning label to Gaetz's tweet, saying it glorifies violence Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-FL., tweeted "Now that we clearly see Antifa as terrorists, can we hunt them down like we do those in the Middle East?"

USATODAY.com 9 hours ago





