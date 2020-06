American player Tyler Adams expresses solidarity with Floyd Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

BERLIN (AP) — Tyler Adams joined several other Bundesliga soccer players in expressing his solidarity with George Floyd. The American who plays for Leipzig posted a picture of the boots he wore in Monday’s game at Cologne, showing he had “Black Lives Matter” written on his left shoe and “Justice 4 George” on the right. […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources American player Tyler Adams expresses solidarity with Floyd Tyler Adams joined several other Bundesliga soccer players in expressing his solidarity with George Floyd

FOX Sports 8 hours ago





Tweets about this