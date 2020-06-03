'No justice, no peace': Tens of thousands in London protest death of Floyd
Wednesday, 3 June 2020 () Tens of thousands of people chanting "no justice, no peace, no racist police" marched through central London on Wednesday to protest against racism after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Thousands of people have taken to the streets of London to protest after the killing of George Floyd in the US. Floyd died after a white police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes. Protests have flared up across the United States following the murder.