'No justice, no peace': Tens of thousands in London protest death of Floyd

Reuters Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ()
Tens of thousands of people chanting "no justice, no peace, no racist police" marched through central London on Wednesday to protest against racism after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Video credit: ODN - Published
Thousands take to London streets after George Floyd killing

Thousands take to London streets after George Floyd killing 01:40

 Thousands of people have taken to the streets of London to protest after the killing of George Floyd in the US. Floyd died after a white police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes. Protests have flared up across the United States following the murder.

John Boyega addresses Black Lives Matter protest in London

John Boyega addresses Black Lives Matter protest in London

John Boyega gave a powerful address at a Black Lives Matter demonstration in London's Hyde Park on Wednesday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published
Thousands attend Black Lives Matter march in central London

Thousands attend Black Lives Matter march in central London

Thousands attend Black Lives Matter march in central London

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 02:26Published

