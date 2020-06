Video credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published 2 days ago Hundreds in Oakland Mourn, Protest CHP Shooting of Erik Salgado 03:03 The family and friends of 23-year-old Erik Salgado, who was shot and killed during a CHP pursuit that ended up in an Oakland neighborhood, want answers about why deadly force was used. Juliette Goodrich reports. (6-8-20)