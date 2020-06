Tweets about this Tim Duy RT @TimAeppel: A rising number of sick farm and packing house workers comes after thousands of meat plant employees contracted the virus an… 7 seconds ago Ludvig Coronavirus spreads among fruit and vegetable packers, worrying U.S. officials: https://t.co/GPlzThYQR8 via @AOL 1 minute ago Timothy Aeppel A rising number of sick farm and packing house workers comes after thousands of meat plant employees contracted the… https://t.co/WauHX7f6rG 2 minutes ago Devdiscourse Coronavirus spreads among fruit and vegetable packers, worrying U.S. officials https://t.co/BNv7AjONhT 4 minutes ago Sativa RT @Reuters: Coronavirus spreads among fruit and vegetable packers, worrying U.S. officials https://t.co/m2duTHmcDL https://t.co/NZQH1f9xLF 6 minutes ago Lisa Clarke Coronavirus spreads among fruit and vegetable packers, worrying U.S. officials #SmartNews https://t.co/YcmjRznham 6 minutes ago Hershell Jamison Coronavirus spreads among fruit and vegetable packers, worrying U.S. officials https://t.co/yDmYlkHzqx 6 minutes ago Sarma Velamuri M.D. 🇺🇸 We can help with syndromic surveillance....@HHSGov We’re already serving the meat processing industry.… https://t.co/InHH7hUmQn 8 minutes ago