UConn student fugitive in court on murder charge, police say Friday, 12 June 2020 ( 56 minutes ago )

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A University of Connecticut student who police say used a machete to kill a man and fatally shot a woman, then spent six days as a fugitive until he was arrested in Maryland, will be arraigned Friday on a murder charge, authorities said. Peter Manfredonia, 23, will be arraigned in Rockville […] 👓 View full article