South-east Asia backs 'outstanding' Australia and New Zealand bid for 2023

The Age Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ()
ASEAN Football Federation has backed Australia and New Zealand's 2023 Women's World Cup bid, potentially landing a blow to the rival bid from Japan.
