Air Boris: Johnson’s plane gets red, white and blue makeover

Seattle Times Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — A Royal Air Force plane used by U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson on official trips is getting a red, white and blue paint job at a cost of almost 1 million pounds ($1.25 million). Johnson’s spokesman, James Slack, said Wednesday that the gray RAF Voyager was being painted in the colors of […]
