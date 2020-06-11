Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Facebook removes Trump campaign ads that used Nazi symbol

euronews Friday, 19 June 2020 ()
1
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Digital Trends - Published
News video: Facebook takes down Trump campaign ads for using Nazi symbol

Facebook takes down Trump campaign ads for using Nazi symbol 01:00

Related videos from verified sources

Facebook Takes Down Trump Campaign Ads Featuring Nazi Symbols [Video]

Facebook Takes Down Trump Campaign Ads Featuring Nazi Symbols

Facebook removes Trump campaign ads after Nazi symbols were found to be featured. Cheddar's Michelle Castillo reports.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 05:31Published
Facebook pulls Trump ad over 'hate' policy breach [Video]

Facebook pulls Trump ad over 'hate' policy breach

Facebook said on Thursday it took down posts and ads run by the re-election campaign of U.S. President Donald Trump for violating its policy against organized hate. Gavino Garay has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:45Published
Biden demands Facebook change its political speech rules [Video]

Biden demands Facebook change its political speech rules

Former Vice President Joe Biden's presidential campaign published an open letter to Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday, calling for the company to fact-check politicians' ads and..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:42Published

Related news from verified sources

Facebook Removes Trump Political Ads With Nazi Symbol. Campaign Calls It An 'Emoji'

 Facebook says the campaign advertisements violated the social network's ban on hate group symbols. The CEO of the Anti-Defamation League said "ignorance is no...
NPR

Facebook Removes Trump Ads For Violating Its Organized Hate Policy

Facebook Removes Trump Ads For Violating Its Organized Hate Policy Watch VideoFacebook took down Trump campaign ads that it says included a Nazi symbol. The upside-down red triangle icon was used to identify political dissenters...
Newsy

Facebook removes Trump campaign ads with symbol once used by Nazis

 "Ignorance is no excuse for using Nazi-related symbols," Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt wrote on Twitter.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this