Facebook removes Trump campaign ads that used Nazi symbol

Facebook Takes Down Trump Campaign Ads Featuring Nazi Symbols
Facebook removes Trump campaign ads after Nazi symbols were found to be featured. Cheddar's Michelle Castillo reports.
Facebook pulls Trump ad over 'hate' policy breach
Facebook said on Thursday it took down posts and ads run by the re-election campaign of U.S. President Donald Trump for violating its policy against organized hate. Gavino Garay has more.
Biden demands Facebook change its political speech rules
Former Vice President Joe Biden's presidential campaign published an open letter to Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday, calling for the company to fact-check politicians' ads and..