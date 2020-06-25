Kosovo President Hashim Thaci indicted for war crimes
Thursday, 25 June 2020 (
31 minutes ago) A special prosecutor for war crimes in Kosovo has announced that an indictment has been filed against President Hashim Thaci and other officials.
