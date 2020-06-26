Jonty Bravery case: U.K. teen threw French boy, 6, from Tate Modern 10th floor because he wanted to be on TV Friday, 26 June 2020 ( 10 minutes ago )

LONDON — An autistic British teenager who threw a six-year-old French boy from a 10th-floor viewing platform at the Tate Modern art gallery in London with the intention of killing him was jailed for 15 years on Friday and told he might never be freed.



A prosecutor had told the court the accused, “scooped him up and, without any hesitation, carried him straight to the railings and threw him over,” the BBC reported .



Jonty Bravery, who was 17 at the time of the incident and told police he carried out the act because he wanted to be on the television news, pleaded guilty to one count of attempted murder last December.



The unnamed victim, who was visiting Britain with his family, fell 100 feet (30 meters) after he was targeted by Bravery and was found on a fifth-floor roof. His mother was heard by witnesses screaming: “Where’s my son? Where’s my son?”



The boy survived but suffered a bleed to his brain and several fractured bones. Judge Maura McGowan said the boy’s life would never be the same again and his parents had been forced to give up their lives to care for him.



According to a BBC report , Judge McGowan told Bravey he want to the gallery wanting to kill, and almost succeeded.



“That little boy has suffered permanent and life-changing injury,” she said at sentencing.



“You went to the viewing platform, looked around and spotted the victim and his family and went to the boy and threw him over the railing. The fear he must have experienced and the horror his parents felt are beyond imagination.



“What you did on the day of this offence proves you are a grave danger to the public. You planned this and appeared to revel in the notoriety.”



Bravery, now 18, who was arrested shortly afterwards, told police he had planned to hurt someone at the museum to be on television. He had researched how to kill people on the internet the previous day and before the incident he had asked a member of the public the location of a tall building.



The teenager, who has autistic spectrum disorder and a personality disorder, was being held at the high security Broadmoor Hospital but the judge at London’s Old Bailey court decided he should be jailed for a minimum of 15 years.



“You may never be released,” Judge McGowan said.



In a statement read out by a police officer on their behalf outside court, the victim’s parents said he had been able to eat again in January, could speak a little but remained very weak, with many years of physiotherapy ahead of him.



“He is still in a wheelchair today, wears splints on his left arm and both his legs and spends his days in a corset molded to his waist sat in his wheelchair,” they said. “He is in pain. There are no words to express what we are going through.”



The BBC reported that letters from Bravery’s parents, meanwhile, said he is “loved.”



“Both parents strived to improve the quality of his life and a secured and managed environment for their son,” said defence lawyer Pippa McAtasney. “They had no inclination their son would commit such a shocking crime. Those responsible for his care never communicated the contents of the shocking, prophetic recording that was revealed through the media.” 👓 View full article

