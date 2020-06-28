Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Growing hostility may force Israel to pause annexation plan

WorldNews Sunday, 28 June 2020 ()
Growing hostility may force Israel to pause annexation planThe Israeli cabinet will meet on Sunday to finalise plans to annex parts of the West Bank amid growing international opposition and calls for sanctions to be imposed if the proposal is implemented. Lisa Nandy urges ban on imports of West Bank goods Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said Israel will “apply sovereignty” to up to 30% of the West Bank, covering Israeli settlements and the rich agricultural lands of the Jordan Valley, from 1 July. On Friday, two rockets were fired from Gaza towards Israel...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Scores of Palestinians join march against Israeli annexation of parts of West Bank [Video]

Scores of Palestinians join march against Israeli annexation of parts of West Bank

Scores of Palestinians joined a march in Gaza on Friday (June 26th) to voice their anger at Israel's plans to annex parts of the West Bank.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 04:07Published
UN, Arab League call on Israel to drop annexation plans [Video]

UN, Arab League call on Israel to drop annexation plans

At Security Council meeting, leaders warn Israel's unilateral action in occupied West Bank threatens peace prospects.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:50Published
More than 1,000 European MPs call for Israel annexation to be halted and warn of 'consequences' [Video]

More than 1,000 European MPs call for Israel annexation to be halted and warn of 'consequences'

More than 1,000 European MPs call for Israel annexation to be halted and warn of 'consequences'

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 01:01Published

Tweets about this