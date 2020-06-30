Scientists Say New Strain of Swine Flu Virus Is Spreading to Humans in China

Video credit: Oneindia - Published 4 hours ago India bans 59 Chinese apps, PM Modi's address today and more news| Oneindia News 03:15 PM Narendra Modi will address the nation at 4 pm today, his 6th address to the nation since the outbreak of the pandemic; China is set to lose millions of app users in a growing, valuable Indian market; Rahul Gandhi takes dig at BJP, says 'Make in India = Buy from China; Indian and Chinese Corps...