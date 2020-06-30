Global  

Scientists Say New Strain of Swine Flu Virus Is Spreading to Humans in China

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 30 June 2020 ()
A new study warns that the strain of H1N1, common on China’s pig farms since 2016, should be “urgently” controlled to avoid another pandemic.
