Maria Lockwood RT @simon_rosenberg: @hughriminton @vanOnselenP Preparing for a more dangerous byelection with an increasingly dangerous candidate. #EdenMo… 56 seconds ago

Seriously, Cut the hype, Present the facts. RT @neddynoel1: Why has Morrison supported this candidate if he’s serious about addressing Globsl Warming? Liberal Eden-Monaro candidate u… 2 minutes ago

Mark Gilbert RT @gorgeousdunny1: “In a one hour meeting with Dr Kotvojs prior to last year’s federal election, I heard every excuse for inaction on clim… 2 minutes ago

🎀 Simon Rosenberg @hughriminton @vanOnselenP Preparing for a more dangerous byelection with an increasingly dangerous candidate.… https://t.co/RglJ7vkZTe 3 minutes ago

Peter Simpson RT @SeanBradbery: It's outright shameful that the Liberals have put up a #climatechange sceptic like Fiona Kotvojs in #EdenMonaro...a regio… 4 minutes ago

Mister Omnishambles RT @lenoretaylor: Liberal Eden-Monaro candidate under fire for climate and same-sex marriage comments https://t.co/C2CJcN1oqt 4 minutes ago