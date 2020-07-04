|
Donald Trump marks Independence Day with incendiary Mount Rushmore speech – live
Saturday, 4 July 2020 ()
President says US under assault from ‘far-left fascism’ Coronavirus infections near 130,000; senior Trump official sick Supreme court gives conservatives blues – what’s really going on? Sign up to our First Thing newsletter 1.50pm BST The president is most likely asleep at the moment, given that he...
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Donald Trump orders creation of national heroes gardenAngry at the toppling of statues, President Trump wants US heroes honoured in a new national garden.
BBC News
The Nazis Took Down the Statue of Napoleon’s Great Black GeneralThe bitterly divisive spectacle staged by President Trump in front of Mount Rushmore on Friday was powerful proof once again that icons of past heroes are social..
WorldNews
New Trump Appointee Puts Global Internet Freedom at Risk, Critics SayA battle involving Michael Pack and a U.S.-funded tech group revolves around software from Falun Gong, the secretive, anti-Beijing spiritual movement with..
NYTimes.com
Trump will host a scaled-back July 4th party at White House as coronavirus cases spikeTrump's guests will include members of the military and law enforcement, as well as doctors and nurses on the front lines of the COVID-19 battle.
USATODAY.com
President of the United States Head of state and government of the United States
AP Top Stories June 25 PHere's the latest for Thursday, June 25th: White House economic advisor says U.S. won't close economy to curve rise in cases; POTUS, FLOTUS mark anniversary of..
USATODAY.com
