Donald Trump marks Independence Day with incendiary Mount Rushmore speech – live Saturday, 4 July 2020 ( 22 minutes ago )

says US under assault from ‘far-left fascism’ Coronavirus infections near 130,000; senior Trump official sick Supreme court gives conservatives blues – what’s really going on? Sign up to our First Thing newsletter 1.50pm BST The president is most likely asleep at the moment, given that he... President says US under assault from ‘far-left fascism’ Coronavirus infections near 130,000; senior Trump official sick Supreme court gives conservatives blues – what’s really going on? Sign up to our First Thing newsletter 1.50pm BST The president is most likely asleep at the moment, given that he... 👓 View full article

