Donald Trump marks Independence Day with incendiary Mount Rushmore speech – live

WorldNews Saturday, 4 July 2020 ()
Donald Trump marks Independence Day with incendiary Mount Rushmore speech – livePresident says US under assault from ‘far-left fascism’ Coronavirus infections near 130,000; senior Trump official sick Supreme court gives conservatives blues – what’s really going on? Sign up to our First Thing newsletter 1.50pm BST The president is most likely asleep at the moment, given that he...
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
News video: Donald Trump decries cancel culture at Mount Rushmore event

Donald Trump decries cancel culture at Mount Rushmore event 00:57

 US President Donald Trump took aim at so-called “cancel culture” during an impassioned speech at Mount Rushmore.His comments at the South Dakota landmark came amid wider discussion on race issues in the US and overseas, with statues and monuments taken down either by vote or by force.Mr Trump...

Donald Trump orders creation of national heroes garden

 Angry at the toppling of statues, President Trump wants US heroes honoured in a new national garden.
The Nazis Took Down the Statue of Napoleon’s Great Black General

 The bitterly divisive spectacle staged by President Trump in front of Mount Rushmore on Friday was powerful proof once again that icons of past heroes are social..
New Trump Appointee Puts Global Internet Freedom at Risk, Critics Say

 A battle involving Michael Pack and a U.S.-funded tech group revolves around software from Falun Gong, the secretive, anti-Beijing spiritual movement with..
Trump will host a scaled-back July 4th party at White House as coronavirus cases spike

 Trump's guests will include members of the military and law enforcement, as well as doctors and nurses on the front lines of the COVID-19 battle.
AP Top Stories June 25 P

 Here's the latest for Thursday, June 25th: White House economic advisor says U.S. won't close economy to curve rise in cases; POTUS, FLOTUS mark anniversary of..
President Trump Kicks Off Fourth Of July Festivities [Video]

President Trump Kicks Off Fourth Of July Festivities

President Donald Trump kicked off the Independence Day weekend in South Dakota.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:07
Trump rails against ''new left fascism' at rally [Video]

Trump rails against ''new left fascism' at rally

President Donald Trump on Friday railed against "angry mobs" that tried to tear down statues of Confederate leaders and other historical figures, warning thousands of supporters at Mount Rushmore that..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:18
President Trump spoke at Mount Rushmore event [Video]

President Trump spoke at Mount Rushmore event

President Donald Trump gave a speech at the Mount Rushmore Fourth of July event.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:14

