Breonna Taylor’s family argues police had no cause for raid
Tuesday, 7 July 2020 () LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville police called off a warrant search of Breonna Taylor’s apartment after a drug suspect was located elsewhere, but then went ahead with the deadly raid to look for other suspects with no connection to Taylor, her family says in a new court filing. Taylor, a emergency medical technician who had […]
New Audio Provides Conflicting Accounts of Breonna Taylor's Killing The audio includes interviews with Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, and Sergeant John Mattingly, who was injured on the night of..
This 7,000-square-foot mural in Annapolis, Maryland is a tribute to Breonna Taylor. Artists and volunteers painted the mural over two basketball courts. Taylor was shot and killed by police serving a..