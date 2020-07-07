Global  
 

Breonna Taylor’s family argues police had no cause for raid

Seattle Times Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville police called off a warrant search of Breonna Taylor’s apartment after a drug suspect was located elsewhere, but then went ahead with the deadly raid to look for other suspects with no connection to Taylor, her family says in a new court filing. Taylor, a emergency medical technician who had […]
You Might Like


In New Lawsuit, Breonna Taylor’s Family Argues Louisville Police Had ‘No Probable Cause’ to Raid Her Home
TIME


