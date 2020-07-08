Supreme Court sides with Trump in birth control opt-out case Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ( 17 minutes ago )

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is siding with the Trump administration in its effort to allow more employers to opt out of providing no-cost birth control to women as required by the Affordable Care Act. The high court on Wednesday said 7-2 the administration acted properly when it allowed more employers who cite a […] 👓 View full article

