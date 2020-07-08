Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Supreme Court sides with Trump in birth control opt-out case

Seattle Times Wednesday, 8 July 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is siding with the Trump administration in its effort to allow more employers to opt out of providing no-cost birth control to women as required by the Affordable Care Act. The high court on Wednesday said 7-2 the administration acted properly when it allowed more employers who cite a […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Supreme Court Rules States Can Punish Electoral College Voters [Video]

Supreme Court Rules States Can Punish Electoral College Voters

The Supreme Court granted states the right to punish electors who do not fulfil pledges to vote for a state's popular vote winner in presidential elections.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:03Published
Supreme Court Rules States Can Punish 'Faithless Electors' Who Buck Popular Vote [Video]

Supreme Court Rules States Can Punish 'Faithless Electors' Who Buck Popular Vote

The high court was unanimous in its ruling that the laws at issue in a pair of disputes from Washington and Colorado are constitutional. The decision from the Supreme Court comes just months ahead of..

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 01:45Published
US Supreme Court says Colorado, other states can remove 'faithless electors' [Video]

US Supreme Court says Colorado, other states can remove 'faithless electors'

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled unanimously Monday that Colorado is allowed to require its presidential electors to vote for the winner of the state’s popular vote in a presidential election and may..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 02:37Published

Related news from verified sources

Supreme Court Lets Employers Opt Out of Providing Free Birth Control

 The justices upheld regulations from the Trump administration that allowed employers with religious objections to decline to provide contraception coverage.
NYTimes.com

Supreme Court Undercuts Access To Birth Control Under Obamacare

 The opinion upheld a Trump administration rule that significantly cut back on the Affordable Care Act requirement that insurers provide free birth control...
NPR


Tweets about this