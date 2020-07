Puig picks Braves, Glasnow makes strong return to Rays Tuesday, 14 July 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Opening day rosters gained clarity on Tuesday when the Atlanta Braves reached an agreement with Yasiel Puig, while Tampa Bay pitcher Tyler Glasnow provided hopes for teams awaiting players to be cleared following positive tests for the coronavirus. Puig agreed to a one-year deal pending a physical, a person with knowledge of the agreement told […] 👓 View full article

