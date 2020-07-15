Statue of BLM protester replaces toppled figure of 17th-century English slave trader

RubyStrom RT @georgiecrozier: Surprise, surprise.. who would have thought 10,000 people marching in the street weren’t putting themselves and the Vic… 4 minutes ago

SteveD @EddieDonovan @VIM84437144 History will remember BLACK LIVES MATTER as rioters and looters and indiscriminate butch… https://t.co/TiRl3Kt9Bf 9 minutes ago

Cindy Hooks RT @ABC: Workers repainted the "Black Lives Matter" mural outside Trump Tower in NYC after it was vandalized Monday morning. https://t.co/b… 10 minutes ago

Jay Collier Phd DD FLETC DWE DADDY-O 1st. RT @CRRJA5: 🔈Turn Sound On 🔈 Don’t want to hear anyone complaint about this Trump Flag If they can paint Black Lives Matter street mur… 16 minutes ago

𝙏𝙝𝙪𝙣𝙙𝙚𝙧 𝙍𝙖𝙮𝙣𝙚 ⚡ RT @smalltownandrew: Black Lives Matter Street Mural in New York City Vandalized With Red Paint (Video) Hahahaha @NYCMayor is going to be… 17 minutes ago

TWoCBot RT @DrDominicDean: On my street we have many BLM posters in the windows, one Black Trans Lives Matter poster, a full-sized EU flag flying f… 29 minutes ago

Dominic Dean On my street we have many BLM posters in the windows, one Black Trans Lives Matter poster, a full-sized EU flag fly… https://t.co/SW5L5x4A55 29 minutes ago