Statue of BLM protester replaces toppled figure of 17th-century English slave trader

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
A statue of a BLM protester was placed atop a pedestal in the city of Bristol previously occupied by the toppled statue of a 17th-century slave trader.
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Edward Colston statue replaced by sculpture of black protester

Edward Colston statue replaced by sculpture of black protester 00:59

 A sculpture of a black woman who took part in a Black Lives Matter protest in Bristol has been erected on the plinth where a statue of slave trader Edward Colston used to stand.

Black Lives Matter protester statue appears on Edward Colston plinth

 The figure of Black Lives Matter protester Jen Reid appeared in Bristol early on Wednesday.
BBC News

Edward Colston statue replaced by sculpture of Black Lives Matter protester

 Artist Marc Quinn leads secret mission to install resin-and-steel figure of Jen Reid at site of toppled Bristol slave trader The hated statue of slave trader..
WorldNews

Edward Colston statue in Bristol replaced by resin sculpture of Black Lives Matter protester

 The statue of slave-trader Edward Colston that was toppled in Bristol last month has been replaced with a resin sculpture of a Black Lives Matter protester in a..
Independent

