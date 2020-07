Spain pays homage to coronavirus victims in memorial ceremony Thursday, 16 July 2020 ( 6 minutes ago )

Spain's King Felipe has led a ceremony in Madrid to honor those who have died in the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. Spain has one the world's worst death tolls from the disease, with many health workers also dying. 👓 View full article

