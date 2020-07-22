Andrew Mlangeni: Last Mandela co-accused dies aged 95

Coronavirus in numbers: Worldwide death toll passes 600,000



Countries including the US, South Africa and India are struggling to hold down rising rates of coronavirus as global deaths from Covid-19 surged past 600,000.Concerns are rising that the pandemic has found fresh legs over the past few weeks, with Johns Hopkins University and the World Health Organisation (WHO) both recording daily highs in newly reported infections.The Department for Health and Social Care said on Friday it was “pausing” publication of daily death figures for the whole of the UK after Health Secretary Matt Hancock ordered a review into claims by researchers that there were “statistical flaws” in the way they are calculated.

