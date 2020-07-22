|
Andrew Mlangeni: Last Mandela co-accused dies aged 95
Wednesday, 22 July 2020 ()
The South African president says Mr Mlangeni's death signifies the end of a generational history.
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Andrew Mlangeni South African anti-apartheid activist, later politician
South African anti-apartheid activist Andrew Mlangeni diesHe was the last remaining survivor of the historic Rivonia Trial that sentenced activists like Nelson Mandela to life imprisonment. His death signaled "the end..
WorldNews
South Africa Southernmost country in Africa
England women to be based in Derby for international summerEngland women will be based in Derby for their proposed international summer series against South Africa.
BBC News
Coronavirus in South Africa: A day in the life of a contact tracerThe BBC gained exclusive access to follow a small team of contact tracers in the city of Bloemfontein, South Africa.
BBC News
Coronavirus in numbers: Worldwide death toll passes 600,000
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:34Published
