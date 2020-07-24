Global  
 

Trump honors former track phenom and Kansas congressman Ryun

Seattle Times Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Friday presented one of the nation’s highest civilian honors to Jim Ryun, a former Republican congressman and the first U.S. high schooler to break the 4-minute barrier in running the mile. Ryun was the 1968 Olympic silver medalist in the 1,500-meter run and is a three-time Olympian. Trump […]
