Ontario to overhaul child welfare system, will focus on keeping children linked to their family Wednesday, 29 July 2020





The reforms are aimed at changing a $1.5 billion system that has remained basically the same since the 19th century, and which focused on keeping kids alive, often with little regard to culture or successful transitions to adulthood. That system has seen thousands of children removed from their families over the decades.



The reforms seek to change one of the assumptions that has animated the present child welfare system: That some people aren’t cut out for raising children.



Forty-seven per cent of children in the foster system are there because of a domestic violence call. Under the current system, children can be removed from their homes, put into the system and never be reunited with their family — if, by the time the situation stabilizes, they are too enmeshed in the system to easily transition out.



In the future, more efforts will be made to keep children linked to their family, safety permitting, with services and support offered to both children and relatives or caregivers. This should allow those children to retain links to their previous life and avoid moving fully into the child welfare system.



Ontario’s plan is to move from a culture of apprehension to one of prevention. Other provinces have moved down this road, to varying extents. Alberta, for example, specifically says “we make every effort to keep your child safely at home,” noting they cannot help if they don’t know about families’ struggles.



· Ontario ending controversial practice of birth alerts

· Provinces' desire for authority over Indigenous child care pose challenge to welfare reform, First Nations chief says



In Manitoba — which has the highest per capita rate of children in care — a government report from September 2018 also recommended the government move from apprehending kids to preventing the situations necessitating such interventions in the first place. At the time, just 10 per cent of the budget went to prevention services.



About one year later, APTN reported that the province had seen an 18 per cent drop in apprehensions and a 35 per cent drop in “birth alerts,” which is when a newborn is flagged to children’s aid as possibly needing protection. Ending birth alerts was a recommendation of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls. British Columbia did so in September 2019; Ontario announced in mid-July it would immediately do the same.



The new reforms will be implemented across five core “pillars” in two phases — the first will be completed in the next 12 months and the second will look at achieving broader change over the course of two to three years.



Overall, the province plans to: improve prevention and early intervention to reduce the number of children entering foster care, with culturally appropriate supports and protections services as a last resort; improve the quality of care; strengthen youth supports, helping them succeed in school and access employment programs; improve stability by supporting family caregivers and developing centralized adoption intake and services; make the system more accountable and sustainable, with added support for human resources and IT and a sustainable funding model.



Funding will also be shifted to new initiatives “to better serve Indigenous, Black, racialized and 2SLGBTQ children and youth.”



Consultations on the overhaul began in August 2019, with more than 3,500 responses from frontline workers, kids and parents about what should happen to the system. As well, there was a review of the system done by KPMG and a review of existing reports into the child welfare system.



With a focus on stability and permanency (trying to end multiple moves through the system) and a focus on kinship arrangements (finding a stable adult, whether family or a coach or teacher to anchor a child’s life) the reforms, ideally, will lead to several concrete outcomes in the future.



There is also a focus on addressing the “disproportionate referrals of Indigenous and Black families to child welfare and ensure they receive culturally-appropriate supports.” This means, for example, that the centralization of adoption services will not include Indigenous communities.



Because of federal legislation, Bill C-92, Indigenous communities have jurisdiction over their own child and family services. This means the Ontario government will negotiate with communities regarding the setup of such programs, which will be funded by the federal government.



As it stands, just 46 per cent of kids in the child welfare system graduate from high school, compared to 84 per cent of children in Ontario; of those who have been in the welfare system, only about half apply to any sort of post-secondary education, and just 10 per cent of those who apply actually graduate. Several other alarming statistics inform these reforms: 50 per cent of trafficked women had, at some point in their lives, an interaction with the child welfare system.



