Aho leads Hurricanes to 3-2 win over Rangers in NHL’s return Saturday, 1 August 2020 ( 17 minutes ago )

TORONTO (AP) — Sebastian Aho scored a goal and set up another in the Carolina Hurricanes’ 3-2 win over the New York Rangers on Saturday in the NHL’s opening playoff game following a 4 1/2-month pause. Jaccob Slavin scored 61 seconds in on Carolina’s first shot on goal in helping the Hurricanes gain the edge […] 👓 View full article