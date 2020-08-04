Global  
 

Large blast rocks Lebanon's capital, many people hurt

Tuesday, 4 August 2020
Large blast rocks Lebanon's capital, many people hurtBEIRUT — A large explosion rocked Beirut on Tuesday, injuring many people as glass shattered and balconies collapsed from the impact, Reuters witnesses said. Lebanon’s state news agency NNA and two security sources said the blast had occurred in the port area where...
Reuters Studio
Smoke rises after huge blast in Lebanese capital

Smoke rises after huge blast in Lebanese capital 00:58

 A large explosion rocked Beirut on Tuesday, injuring many people as glass shattered and balconies collapsed from the impact, Reuters witnesses said.

Massive explosions rock Beirut; many feared dead

 At least two explosions rocked the Lebanese capital of Beirut on Tuesday, killing and wounding dozens of people, shaking buildings and sending huge plumes of..
Massive explosion in Beirut creates mushroom cloud over Lebanon's capital

 Stunning video shows huge blast but cause and number of fatalities in Lebanon's capital are unknown. Port is decimated.
Hundreds wounded as huge blast rips through Lebanon's Beirut

Hundreds wounded as huge blast rips through Lebanon's Beirut

Thick smoke seen rising above the capital after powerful blast; cause of explosion remains unknown.

Massive Explosion in Beirut Sends Mushroom Cloud Over City

 Beirut looks like an atomic bomb went off, after a massive explosion rocked the city and left hundreds of people severely injured.
Blasts rock Beirut, widespread damage, injuries

 Massive explosions rocked downtown Beirut on Tuesday, damaging buildings and blowing out windows and doors. Witnesses saw many people injured by flying glass and..
Blast rocks Beirut in run-up to Hariri assassination case verdict

 Ahead of the UN tribunal's verdict in the 2005 assassination of Lebanon's former Prime Minister Rafik Hariri, a bomb blast shook Beirut on Tuesday, reports said.
Massive blast in Beirut kills at least 10, sending shockwaves across city

 A huge explosion near the centre of Beirut killed at least 10 people, sending shockwaves across the Lebanese capital, shattering glass in people's homes and...
