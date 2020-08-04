|
Large blast rocks Lebanon's capital, many people hurt
Tuesday, 4 August 2020 ()
BEIRUT — A large explosion rocked Beirut on Tuesday, injuring many people as glass shattered and balconies collapsed from the impact, Reuters witnesses said. Lebanon’s state news agency NNA and two security sources said the blast had occurred in the port area where...
