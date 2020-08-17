Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Puerto Rico's governor loses in second primary vote round

WorldNews Monday, 17 August 2020 ()
Puerto Rico's governor loses in second primary vote roundLOIZA, Puerto Rico -- Puerto Rican Gov. Wanda Vazquez on Sunday acknowledged losing the primary of her pro-statehood party to Pedro Pierluisi, who briefly served as the U.S....
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Veuer - Published
News video: Disrupted Primary Sees Puerto Rico’s Governor Lose Primary Race

Disrupted Primary Sees Puerto Rico’s Governor Lose Primary Race 00:52

 Puerto Rico is set to see another leadership change, as its governor lost in her party’s disrupted primary election. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Wanda Vázquez Garced Wanda Vázquez Garced Governor of the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico


Pedro Pierluisi Pedro Pierluisi Puerto Rican politician


Puerto Rico Puerto Rico Island of the Greater Antilles in the Caribbean

Investigation begins into damage at one of the world’s most iconic observatories

 The Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico. | Photo: Universal Images Group via Getty Images

This week, the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico — an..
The Verge

Puerto Rico's low census response could have disastrous effects on its economy and recovery funding

 Puerto Rico struggles to get citizens to respond to the 2020 census questionnaire, putting government funding at risk for the island. President Trump's decision..
CBS News

Botched Primary Election Creates New Crisis in Puerto Rico: ‘This Is a Travesty’

 Puerto Ricans lost confidence in their electoral system after ballots failed to reach polling places, forcing officials to partially suspend a primary.
NYTimes.com

Puerto Rico primary election derailed as ballots fail to arrive at voting centers

 Voters in Puerto Rico are demanding answers after some were denied access to voting centers because ballots didn't arrive in time. CBS News correspondent David..
CBS News

Loíza, Puerto Rico Loíza, Puerto Rico City and municipality of Puerto Rico


Related videos from verified sources

Puerto Rico’s Governor Calls for Election Commissioner to Resign After Voters Turned Away Due to Lack of Ballots [Video]

Puerto Rico’s Governor Calls for Election Commissioner to Resign After Voters Turned Away Due to Lack of Ballots

After a lack of ballots, Puerto Rico was forced to partially suspend it’s primary election. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:52Published
Tropical Storm Isaias hits Puerto Rico with life-threatening flash floods and gusty winds [Video]

Tropical Storm Isaias hits Puerto Rico with life-threatening flash floods and gusty winds

The city of Mayaguez, Puerto Rico, is experiencing a heavy flood after Tropical Storm Isaias hit on Thursday morning (July 30). Isaias is currently bringing life-threatening flash flooding and gusty..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:23Published
Longer version- Tropical Storm Isaías hits Puerto Rico with sustained winds of 60 mph [Video]

Longer version- Tropical Storm Isaías hits Puerto Rico with sustained winds of 60 mph

Tropical Storm Isaias hit Joyuda, Puerto Rico, on Thursday morning (July 30), bringing strong winds of 60 mph. Flash flood warnings, and in some areas 8 inches of rain, will hit Puerto Rico, the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:44Published

Related news from verified sources

Puerto Rico forced to partially suspend primary voting because of lack of ballots: 'It's an embarrassment'

 Puerto Rico on Sunday was forced to partially suspend voting for primaries marred by a lack of ballots
FOXNews.com Also reported by •CBS NewsNPRNewsyNew Zealand HeraldIndependent

Puerto Rico's Primary Election On Sunday Was Historic — In A Bad Way

 The U.S. territory was supposed to hold primary elections on Sunday. But many voting centers did not receive ballots on time, causing chaos — and creating an...
NPR Also reported by •NewsyWorldNewsNew Zealand HeraldNYTimes.comIndependent

Tweets about this

BluzzieBird

lzz RT @DavidBegnaud: BREAKING: Charlie Delgado, (@DelgadoAltieri) the Mayor of Isabella, Puerto Rico, appears to have won, in a landslide, the… 2 hours ago

MariMar19696367

Mari Mar RT @DavidBegnaud: NOW: Puerto Rico’s Governor @wandavazquezg appears headed for defeat in her party’s primary election. Her opponent @pedro… 2 hours ago

MariMar19696367

Mari Mar RT @DavidBegnaud: BREAKING: Puerto Rico's Governor @wandavazquezg has conceded defeat in her party's primary election for Governor. This me… 2 hours ago

brian_pahalek

Bozo Bubba RT @Gettingtrump: the nasty little witch mayor Cruz lost, too. Puerto Rico regaining sanity. Puerto Rican governor loses her primary, as… 4 hours ago

zenobia1377

DIANE WALKER RT @GeorgiaLogCabin: PR governor loses primary https://t.co/ar3YN8LVRO 4 hours ago

NBCLatino

NBC Latino RT @Nicolemarie_A: Rep. Charbonier is known to be one of Puerto Rico's most conservative and religious legislators. She has served as repre… 5 hours ago

Nicolemarie_A

Nicole Acevedo Rep. Charbonier is known to be one of Puerto Rico's most conservative and religious legislators. She has served as… https://t.co/w4K8DRzaxE 5 hours ago

DeplorableDesi1

Steve McGrath In Puerto Rico's primary races for Governor, Carmen Yulín Cruz, who feuded publicly will President Trump, was defea… https://t.co/xHucyqVcUi 5 hours ago