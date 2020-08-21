‘It’s a Telegram revolution’: Messaging app proves crucial to Belarus protests Friday, 21 August 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

— Every day, like clockwork, to-do lists for those protesting against MOSCOW — Every day, like clockwork, to-do lists for those protesting against Belarus ’ authoritarian leader appear in the popular Telegram messaging app. They lay out goals, give times and locations of rallies with business-like precision, and offer spirited encouragement. “Today will be one more important day in the fight for our freedom. Tectonic shifts are happening on all fronts, so it’s important not to slow down,” a message in one of Telegram’s so-called channels read Tuesday. “Morning. Expanding the strike … 11:00. Supporting the Kupala [theater] ... 19:00. Gathering at the Independence Square.” The app has become an indispensable tool in coordinating the unprecedented mass... 👓 View full article

