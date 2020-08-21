Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

‘It’s a Telegram revolution’: Messaging app proves crucial to Belarus protests

WorldNews Friday, 21 August 2020 ()
‘It’s a Telegram revolution’: Messaging app proves crucial to Belarus protestsMOSCOW — Every day, like clockwork, to-do lists for those protesting against Belarus’ authoritarian leader appear in the popular Telegram messaging app. They lay out goals, give times and locations of rallies with business-like precision, and offer spirited encouragement. “Today will be one more important day in the fight for our freedom. Tectonic shifts are happening on all fronts, so it’s important not to slow down,” a message in one of Telegram’s so-called channels read Tuesday. “Morning. Expanding the strike … 11:00. Supporting the Kupala [theater] ... 19:00. Gathering at the Independence Square.” The app has become an indispensable tool in coordinating the unprecedented mass...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Belarus Belarus Country in Eastern Europe

Belarus: Tsikhanouskaya calls for more strikes as Lukashenko cracks down on opponents [Video]

Belarus: Tsikhanouskaya calls for more strikes as Lukashenko cracks down on opponents

On Friday, Lukashenko told a support rally at a state farm that "the US is planning and directing everything, and the Europeans are playing up to it." View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:29Published

Belarus leader says U.S. "directing" protests, vows to end them fast

 "Believe me, we will solve it in the nearest days," embattled President Alexander Lukashenko says of protests against his rule.
CBS News

Putin bets on Lukashenko keeping power in Belarus for now - sources

 MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin believes that Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko will probably cling to power for now despite protests..
WorldNews
Belarusian opposition leader calls for strikes to continue [Video]

Belarusian opposition leader calls for strikes to continue

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 04:04Published

Telegram (software) Telegram (software) Free cross-platform messenging service

Telegram launches one-on-one video calls on iOS and Android

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Secure messaging app Telegram has launched an alpha version of one-on-one video calls on both its Android and..
The Verge
What is Nexta — the Telegram channel reporting on Belarus' protests? [Video]

What is Nexta — the Telegram channel reporting on Belarus' protests?

The online organisation, which is not state-run, has an encrypted Telegram channel that has over 1.3 million subscribers.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:45Published
Hacked 'BlueLeaks' Docs Show Cops Were Tracking George Floyd Protesters [Video]

Hacked 'BlueLeaks' Docs Show Cops Were Tracking George Floyd Protesters

Law enforcement has kept tabs on demonstrators since anti-police-brutality protests first broke out after the death of George Floyd. According to Business Insider, leaked documents reveal police exchanged protesters' Twitter handles. They also monitored protest plans in private Slack and Telegram channels, and kept lists of people who responded to protest events on Facebook. Records also show law enforcement focusing heavily on perceived threats against officers' lives posted to social media.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:45Published

Moscow Moscow Capital of Russia

'Poison is part of Putin's policy,' says Alexei Navalny associate [Video]

'Poison is part of Putin's policy,' says Alexei Navalny associate

Moscow municipal deputy and associate of Alexei Navalny, Konstantin Jankauskas, tells Euronews he refutes the claim that no poison was found in the opposition politician's blood. View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 03:47Published
Russian politician Navalny poisoned: spokeswoman [Video]

Russian politician Navalny poisoned: spokeswoman

Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny is in serious condition at a Siberian hospital according to his spokeswoman, who suspects he was deliberately poisoned. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:07Published

Related videos from verified sources

Telegram’s latest update brings these interesting new features [Video]

Telegram’s latest update brings these interesting new features

WhatsApp-rival Telegram has launched a new update that brings Profile Videos along with improved People Nearby features, unlimited file sharing with up to 2 Gigabytes per file, mini-thumbnails for your..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:38Published

Related news from verified sources

Telegram adds support for video calling, prepares Android 11’s chat bubbles

 Telegram has been built up as one of the better messaging apps available today, and with its latest updates, the app is getting two solid upgrades. Alongside the...
9to5Google Also reported by •The VergeThe Next Web

‘It’s a Telegram revolution’: Messaging app proves crucial to Belarus protests

‘It’s a Telegram revolution’: Messaging app proves crucial to Belarus protests MOSCOW — Every day, like clockwork, to-do lists for those protesting against Belarus’ authoritarian leader appear in the popular Telegram messaging app. They...
WorldNews

Lukashenko will crush anyone who dares to take his Belarus

 Alexander Lukashenko does not hide the fact that he is not going to surrender his power on his own accord. Moreover, he wants everyone to know that. Experts...
PRAVDA


Tweets about this

yinksy09

Olayinka RT @yinksmedia: Telegram Launches video calls for android and iOS users https://t.co/ggoGfw9DTk 10 hours ago

yinksmedia

yinksmedia Telegram Launches video calls for android and iOS users https://t.co/ggoGfw9DTk 10 hours ago

avtechjunkies

🇮🇪All Things TechIE Podcast 🇮🇪 Telegram launches one-on-one video calls on iOS and Android - The Verge #AllThingsTechIE #AVintheAM #avtweeps #proav https://t.co/Berd81W7YY 14 hours ago

INBot11

INBot RT @tid_beats: 📱 Telegram launches one-on-one video calls on iOS and Android Save your time by reading/listening such short news. 🗞️🎧 Dow… 18 hours ago

tid_beats

TidBeats 📱 Telegram launches one-on-one video calls on iOS and Android Save your time by reading/listening such short news.… https://t.co/bVvBa368hp 18 hours ago

iannock

Ian Nock Telegram launches one-on-one video calls on iOS and Android https://t.co/BqpsUcGbIX https://t.co/E2xXRUl5pQ 20 hours ago

MostLivableCity

Mike Borello RT @genzcentre: Telegram launches one-on-one video calls with end-to-end encryption https://t.co/QaTUmTwgXH 22 hours ago

HedgeMarketing

Hedge Digital RT @newslibreug: Telegram Finally Launches Video Calls To Celebrate 7 Years,https://t.co/YXFvuFbcjf 1 day ago