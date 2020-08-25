Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Laura, now a hurricane, forecast to hit Gulf Coast as 'major' Category 3

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
The stage is now set for Hurricane Laura to deliver a devastating blow to the Gulf Coast late Wednesday and early Thursday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published
News video: AM Weather Update With Anne Elise Parks

AM Weather Update With Anne Elise Parks 03:40

 AM Weather Update With Anne Elise Parks

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Gulf Coast of the United States Gulf Coast of the United States Coastline in the United States

Tropical Storm Live Updates: Laura Poses Bigger Threat Than Marco

 The Gulf Coast was largely spared by Tropical Storm Marco, but another storm is heading its way.
NYTimes.com

CBS Evening News, August 24th, 2020

 Storms threaten millions along the Gulf Coast; Biotech lab develops blueprint to fast-track coronavirus vaccine production
CBS News

Tropical Storms Laura and Marco put Gulf Coast on alert

 Millions along the Gulf Coast are on alert as storms threaten the area with heavy rain and winds. Lonnie Quinn has the forecast.
CBS News

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

NHC: Laura to become 'major' Category 3 hurricane at landfall [Video]

NHC: Laura to become 'major' Category 3 hurricane at landfall

Tropical Storm Laura is forecast to become a "major" Category 3 hurricane over the northwestern Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Tuesday morning...

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 00:48Published
Marco weakens to a tropical Depression [Video]

Marco weakens to a tropical Depression

Marco has weakened to a Tropical Depression and Laura is expected to make landfall Wednesday as a Category Two hurricane .

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:20Published
Marco closes in on Lousiana [Video]

Marco closes in on Lousiana

Tropical Storm Marco is falling apart as it nears the coast of Lousiana. Forecaster now fears that Laura could become a major hurricane.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:23Published

Related news from verified sources

Louisiana to be hit by tropical weather systems Marco, Laura

 WCBS-TV chief weathercaster Lonnie Quinn joins "CBS This Morning" to forecast tropical weather systems Marco and Laura as they prepare to hit the Gulf Coast.
CBS News Also reported by •CBC.caUSATODAY.com

Laura, now a hurricane, forecast to hit Gulf Coast as 'major' Category 3

 The stage is now set for Hurricane Laura to deliver a devastating blow to the Gulf Coast late Wednesday and early Thursday.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •VOA NewsCTV NewsNPRFOXNews.com

Tropical Storm Live Updates: Laura Poses Bigger Threat Than Marco

 The Gulf Coast was largely spared by Tropical Storm Marco, but another storm is heading its way.
NYTimes.com Also reported by •CBS NewsFOXNews.comNPRCBC.ca

Tweets about this