Laura, now a hurricane, forecast to hit Gulf Coast as 'major' Category 3
Tuesday, 25 August 2020 (
20 minutes ago) The stage is now set for Hurricane Laura to deliver a devastating blow to the Gulf Coast late Wednesday and early Thursday.
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
CBS Evening News, August 24th, 2020 Storms threaten millions along the Gulf Coast; Biotech lab develops blueprint to fast-track coronavirus vaccine production
CBS News
10 hours ago You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
NHC: Laura to become 'major' Category 3 hurricane at landfall
Tropical Storm Laura is forecast to become a "major" Category 3 hurricane over the northwestern Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Tuesday morning...
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 00:48 Published 3 hours ago
Marco weakens to a tropical Depression
Marco has weakened to a Tropical Depression and Laura is expected to make landfall Wednesday as a Category Two hurricane .
Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 01:20 Published 10 hours ago
Marco closes in on Lousiana
Tropical Storm Marco is falling apart as it nears the coast of Lousiana. Forecaster now fears that Laura could become a major hurricane.
Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 00:23 Published 14 hours ago
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this