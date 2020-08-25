Global  
 

500,000 ordered to evacuate as Hurricane Laura strengthens in Gulf

WorldNews Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
500,000 ordered to evacuate as Hurricane Laura strengthens in GulfOfficials in east Texas and western Louisiana ordered more than 500,000 people to evacuate as Hurricane Laura draws closer to making landfall. "Today is the day. The weather is still nice here in Galveston. This is the day for everybody to get their belongs together and, for the safety of themselves and their family, to go ahead and evacuate today. Do...
0
Video Credit: WAPT - Published
News video: MEMA Director talks preparations for storms

MEMA Director talks preparations for storms 01:12

 With Marco being upgraded to a category one hurricane, and Laura preparing to enter the gulf, MEMA Director Greg Michel had a message to Mississippians today on what to expect from the storms for the week ahead.

