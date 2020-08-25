|
500,000 ordered to evacuate as Hurricane Laura strengthens in Gulf
Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
Officials in east Texas and western Louisiana ordered more than 500,000 people to evacuate as Hurricane Laura draws closer to making landfall. "Today is the day. The weather is still nice here in Galveston. This is the day for everybody to get their belongs together and, for the safety of themselves and their family, to go ahead and evacuate today. Do...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Texas State in the southern United States
Police Slam Man's Head into Curb During ArrestPolice in Texas slammed a man's forehead into a curb during a bloody arrest ... and cops also had an elbow and knee pinned on his head. The violent altercation..
TMZ.com
Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane LauraThe Gulf Coast of Louisiana and Texas is bracing for Hurricane Laura to make landfall as a very powerful storm. CBS News meteorologist and climate specialist..
CBS News
385,000 Texas residents told to flee as Hurricane Laura loomsLaura could slam into land this week as a major storm with ferocious winds and deadly flooding.
CBS News
Police immunity applied unevenly by U.S. courts
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 05:02Published
Louisiana State in the southern United States
AP Top Stories August 25 AHere's the latest for Tuesday August 25th: Republican National Convention opens; Protests and clashes in Wisconsin; India counts 60,000 coronavirus cases in one..
USATODAY.com
Tropical Storms Marco and Laura: Insurance typically covers some, but not all, damageAs Tropical Storms Marco and Laura barrel toward Louisiana, here's what you should know about insurance. Policies typically cover some but not all damage
USATODAY.com
Floodgates close ahead of tropical weatherFlood gates across south eastern Louisiana are being closed as tropical weather threatens the Gulf Coast. (Aug. 24)
USATODAY.com
Galveston, Texas City in Texas, United States
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this