Boris Johnson under pressure from backbenches as MPs return to Westminster
Monday, 31 August 2020 ()
Boris Johnson is facing fresh pressure from his backbenchers for clarity on taxes, education and coronavirus policy as MPs return to Westminster after the summer recess. The Prime Minister has come under fire for presiding over a series of U-turns, including on exam results and face coverings in schools, over the last few weeks. After months of what one Tory MP said had been a “megadisaster from one day to the next”, many are now demanding reassurances from ministers as Parliament resumes. A senior Conservative MP told the PA news agency that backbenchers were “tired of the U-turns”. “There’s that element of calamity – and frankly there are...
