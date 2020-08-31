Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Boris Johnson under pressure from backbenches as MPs return to Westminster

WorldNews Monday, 31 August 2020 ()
Boris Johnson under pressure from backbenches as MPs return to WestminsterBoris Johnson is facing fresh pressure from his backbenchers for clarity on taxes, education and coronavirus policy as MPs return to Westminster after the summer recess. The Prime Minister has come under fire for presiding over a series of U-turns, including on exam results and face coverings in schools, over the last few weeks. After months of what one Tory MP said had been a “megadisaster from one day to the next”, many are now demanding reassurances from ministers as Parliament resumes. A senior Conservative MP told the PA news agency that backbenchers were “tired of the U-turns”. “There’s that element of calamity – and frankly there are...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: PM faces pressure from backbenchers over Government U-turns

PM faces pressure from backbenchers over Government U-turns 00:53

 The Prime Minister will chair a meeting of his Cabinet today, ahead of theresumption of Parliament. It comes as the Government continues to facepressure from backbench MPs over U-turns on policy including to exam resultsand mandatory face coverings in schools.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

London Calling: U.K. government does coronavirus U-turn

 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government has a huge parliamentary majority of 80 seats. That makes CBS News contributor Simon Bates wonder: Why does it..
CBS News

Brexit: Boris Johnson signals no-deal increasingly likely and hits out at EU for refusing to compromise

 Boris Johnson has admitted the UK is currently heading for a no deal Brexit, with progress now “very difficult” as the two sides...
WorldNews

Simon Case: Boris Johnson appoints close ally and former aide to Prince William as new ...

 Boris Johnson has picked a close ally as the new cabinet secretary, in fresh evidence of his determination to a deliver a “hard rain” on the civil service...
WorldNews
Boris Johnson holds Cabinet meeting on return to Westminster [Video]

Boris Johnson holds Cabinet meeting on return to Westminster

Boris Johnson is facing fresh pressure from his backbenches for clarity ontaxes, education and coronavirus policy as MPs return to Westminster after thesummer recess.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:55Published
PM opening remarks as cabinet returns [Video]

PM opening remarks as cabinet returns

Prime Minister Boris Johnson mentions school returns, office returns, tackling the Covid-19 pandemic, and “building back better” as cabinet meets for the first time following the summer recess. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 03:14Published

Member of parliament Representative of the voters to a parliament

Extinction Rebellion demand climate emergency bill [Video]

Extinction Rebellion demand climate emergency bill

Members of Extinction Rebellion gathered in Parliament Square on Tuesday to demand that MPs back the Climate and Ecological Emergency Bill. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:01Published
First day of term as PM chairs cabinet meeting [Video]

First day of term as PM chairs cabinet meeting

Boris Johnson chairs a cabinet meeting as MPs return to Westminster after the summer recess. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:41Published
Japan's ruling party backs Suga as next PM [Video]

Japan's ruling party backs Suga as next PM

Japan's top government spokesman, Yoshihide Suga, has won the backing of the ruling party's largest faction to become the country's next leader. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:10Published

Westminster system Westminster system Democratic parliamentary system of government


Parliament Parliament Legislative body of government

German politicians condemn anti-lockdown protesters holding far-right flags outside Parliament

 Germany's finance minister has slammed the protesters for raising symbols of the country's "far dark past" on the steps of Parliament.
SBS

Johnson faces Tory disquiet as Parliament set to return

 Boris Johnson is facing criticism from some Conservative MPs following a series of U-turns over recent months. With Parliament set to return on Tuesday, the mood..
WorldNews
Hope members will cooperate in smooth functioning of Monsoon Session: Lok Sabha Speaker [Video]

Hope members will cooperate in smooth functioning of Monsoon Session: Lok Sabha Speaker

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has put home on Members or Parliament to cooperate for smooth functioning of Monsoon Session which is likely to begin in September amid coronavirus pandemic. "We hope that Members of Parliament will cooperate in the smooth functioning of the Monsoon session by following the COVID guidelines," said Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on August 28. "COVID-19 has posed a major challenge for the functioning of democratic institutions across the world. We hope that the members will cooperate in the smooth functioning of the (Monsoon) session by following COVID-19 related guidelines," he added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:32Published

Related videos from verified sources

Johnson insists schools are safe amid pressure to introduce face mask rules [Video]

Johnson insists schools are safe amid pressure to introduce face mask rules

Boris Johnson has insisted “schools are safe” as the Government facesincreasing pressure to review its guidance on pupils in England wearing facecoverings between lessons. But the Prime Minister..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:54Published
Boris Johnson faces calls to intervene to end A-levels crisis [Video]

Boris Johnson faces calls to intervene to end A-levels crisis

Boris Johnson is under pressure to intervene to end the deepening A-levelscrisis in England, amid growing anger among pupils and teachers and warningsof unrest among Tory MPs. Labour leader Sir Keir..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:44Published
Sir Lindsay Hoyle urges Boris Johnson not to shy away from parliamentary scrutiny [Video]

Sir Lindsay Hoyle urges Boris Johnson not to shy away from parliamentary scrutiny

Boris Johnson must not “shy away” from parliamentary scrutiny, the CommonsSpeaker has said, as he criticised the Government for making majorannouncements to the media rather than MPs. Sir Lindsay..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:13Published

Related news from verified sources

Boris Johnson under pressure from backbenches as MPs return to Westminster

Boris Johnson under pressure from backbenches as MPs return to Westminster Boris Johnson is facing fresh pressure from his backbenchers for clarity on taxes, education and coronavirus policy as MPs return to Westminster after the summer...
WorldNews


Tweets about this

rumijulie

Rumi Julie 🇨🇦 🇺🇸 RT @PA: Boris Johnson is facing criticism from some Conservative MPs following a series of U-turns over recent months https://t.co/7r9XWg50… 2 days ago

PA

PA Media Boris Johnson is facing criticism from some Conservative MPs following a series of U-turns over recent months https://t.co/7r9XWg50TD 2 days ago

sportmarketing1

alan seymour Johnson faces Tory disquiet as Parliament set to return: https://t.co/rHVrLVNiOs via @AOLdotUK 3 days ago

cleggy261

carol clegg# removethetorygovernment RT @Shambles151: Johnson faces Tory disquiet as Parliament set to return https://t.co/dKP0qTPKJF 3 days ago

Shambles151

Roger Gall Johnson faces Tory disquiet as Parliament set to return https://t.co/dKP0qTPKJF 3 days ago

worldnewsdotcom

World News Network #Johnson faces #Tory disquiet as #Parliament set to return #UK #LabourParty #ConservativesParty… https://t.co/os8REkQeuU 3 days ago

thirstyworks

♂Tel H New Conservative Unaffiliated Voter🌳 BoJo "Where is Boris?" Johnson faces Tory disquiet as Parliament set to return https://t.co/sM31wdQevA 3 days ago