|
Messi stays at Barcelona: The Camp Nou great's finest club goals
Friday, 4 September 2020 ()
Lionel Messi is staying put, meaning he will be able to add to his stunning goal haul for Barcelona. Messi made his first-team debut as a 17-year-old and has gone on to become Barca's all-time leading scorer with 634 goals and 276 assists in 731 appearances in all competitions for the club. His incredible feats in front of goal have helped him win 34 trophies with the Catalan club, but his days had looked numbered when he expressed a desire to leave following a trophy-less campaign in which the club suffered a humiliating 8-2 Champions League quarter-final loss to Bayern Munich. However, after running into issues over the release clause in his contract, the Argentina superstar confirmed...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Lionel Messi Argentine footballer
Lionel Messi: Barcelona legend to stay at clubBarcelona captain and all-time leading goalscorer Lionel Messi agrees to stay - 10 days after saying he wanted to leave.
BBC News
Jorge Messi arrives for talks with lawyers
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 00:46Published
Messi's brother Rodrigo joins talks with lawyers
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 00:25Published
Barcelona's 700m euro release clause not valid, says Messi's fatherLionel Messi's father and agent tells La Liga that the 700m euro (£624m) release clause in the forward's Barcelona contract is not valid.
BBC News
FC Barcelona Association football club in Barcelona
FC Bayern Munich German multi-sport club, noted for its association football team
The confusion over Lionel Messi's contract clause, explainedWhat will it take for Lionel Messi to leave Barcelona? It's hard to argue that this day has been coming, though the events of the past two weeks have taken a..
WorldNews
Bayern Munich arrive at the airport in Lisbon with the Champions League trophy
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 02:41Published
Bayern defeat PSG to lift 6th Champions League trophy
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 01:42Published
Bayern Munich 1-0 PSG: Hans-Dieter reacts to Champions League final victory
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:01Published
UEFA Champions League European association football tournament
Wendie Renard: 'My secret is respect', says Lyon's Champions League winner
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 03:55Published
Wolves: 2020/21 season in preview
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:48Published
Leicester: 2020/21 season in preview
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:48Published
Argentina country in South America
Argentina small businesses struggling to stay afloat
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 03:01Published
WorldView: Netanyahu primary victory, Swiss avalanche, Argentina dust cloudIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu handily defeated a primary challenger to remain leader of the ruling right-wing Likud party. Several skiers were buried..
CBS News
Lionel Messi has 'earned right' to leave Barcelona, says Sergio RamosSTUGGART, GERMANY: Sergio Ramos said Wednesday that Lionel Messi should be allowed to decide on his future as the Argentine superstar attempts to force his way..
WorldNews
Lionel Messi: Father and agent due to meet Barca president over futureLionel Messi's father and agent, Jorge, is due to meet Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu to discuss the Argentine forward's future.
BBC News
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this