Messi stays at Barcelona: The Camp Nou great's finest club goals Friday, 4 September 2020 ( 10 minutes ago )

Lionel Messi is staying put, meaning he will be able to add to his stunning goal haul for Barcelona. Messi made his first-team debut as a 17-year-old and has gone on to become Barca's all-time leading scorer with 634 goals and 276 assists in 731 appearances in all competitions for the club. His incredible feats in front of goal have helped him win 34 trophies with the Catalan club, but his days had looked numbered when he expressed a desire to leave following a trophy-less campaign in which the club suffered a humiliating 8-2 Champions League quarter-final loss to Bayern Munich. However, after running into issues over the release clause in his contract, the Argentina superstar confirmed...


