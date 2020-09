You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Boris Johnson says second national lockdown 'would be completely wrong'



Boris Johnson has said a second national coronavirus lockdown would be “completely wrong”. The prime minister, appearing before the House of Commons liaison committee on Wednesday, said reimposing.. Credit: Yahoo News Duration: 01:00 Published 2 days ago Argentina rushes to produce COVID-19 vaccine



Argentina steps up efforts to find a coronavirus vaccine, as the economy struggles under a months-long lockdown. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:41 Published on August 20, 2020 Argentina COVID-19: Protesters call on gov't to ease lockdown



Angry and exhausted by months of lockdown - Argentineans take over the streets of Buenos Aires. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:25 Published on August 18, 2020

Tweets about this