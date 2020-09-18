|
TikTok, WeChat to be banned Sunday from US app stores
Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
The Trump administration announced Friday that it will ban WeChat and TikTok from U.S. app stores starting Sunday. The order is a significant escalation against the two Chinese-owned apps that have massive user bases in the U.S. WeChat users will also be banned from...
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
TikTok Video-sharing application
US to ban TikTok downloads, WeChat use from Sunday
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 02:40Published
President Trump to Ban TikTok and WeChat from App Stores by SundayPresident Trump's a big step closer to going through with his threat to cancel TikTok, but another Chinese-owned app -- WeChat -- is being dealt a more..
TMZ.com
ByteDance plans TikTok IPO to win deal - sources
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:40Published
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Trump clashes with top medical advisers on coronavirus vaccine timelinePresident Trump has been publicly disputing the statements of his top medical advisers about the coronavirus vaccine timeline, as he faces more criticism from a..
CBS News
Fauci says that Trump and Redfield were "both right" about vaccinesTrump has publicly contradicted the CDC director's timeline for vaccine distribution, saying that Redfield "made a mistake."
CBS News
Trump, Biden to campaign in Minnesota as early voting begins
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 01:04Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this