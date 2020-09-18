Global  
 

TikTok, WeChat to be banned Sunday from US app stores

WorldNews Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
TikTok, WeChat to be banned Sunday from US app storesThe Trump administration announced Friday that it will ban WeChat and TikTok from U.S. app stores starting Sunday. The order is a significant escalation against the two Chinese-owned apps that have massive user bases in the U.S. WeChat users will also be banned from...
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: US banning use of TikTok and WeChat

US banning use of TikTok and WeChat 00:51

 The US will ban the use of WeChat on Sunday to “safeguard the nationalsecurity of the United States”. The Chinese app TikTok will also be banned byNovember 12, but US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said early on Friday onCNBC that access to that app may be possible if certain safeguards are...

