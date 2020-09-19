Global  
 

Thailand: Biggest protest in years targets government and monarchy

Deutsche Welle Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
Tens of thousands of people have massed close to Thailand's royal palace demanding the resignation of the prime minister. The protests took place on the anniversary of a 2006 coup that ousted ex-PM Thaksin Shinawatra.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio
News video: Thai protest targets government and monarchy

Thai protest targets government and monarchy 00:44

 Around 20,000 people protested in Thailand's capital on Saturday against the government of former coup leader and Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, with many demonstrators also calling for reforms to the monarchy.

