Trump doubts Ruth Bader Ginsburg's dying wish, claiming Democrats wrote it

Farm bills: Congress, TMC think they are 'Badshahs', says Pralhad Joshi on ruckus in Rajya Sabha



Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Pralhad Joshi lashed out at opposition for creating ruckus over passing of two crucial farm bills in Rajya Sabha. He accused them of murdering the democracy and insulting people's mandate. Joshi said, "Opposition murdered democracy. We condemn this. This is an insult to people's mandate. Congress and TMC think they are the 'Badshahs'. The ruling party and the government will not budge to this."

Credit: ANI Duration: 02:02 Published now