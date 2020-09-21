Global  
 

Trump doubts Ruth Bader Ginsburg's dying wish, claiming Democrats wrote it

WorldNews Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
Trump doubts Ruth Bader Ginsburg's dying wish, claiming Democrats wrote itDonald Trump has attempted to cast doubt on Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s dying wish, baselessly claiming a statement released by the supreme court justice’s family was written by Adam Schiff, Nancy Pelosi or Chuck Schumer, prominent Democrats in Congress. 'I'm saving her for Ginsburg': who is Amy Coney Barrett, Trump's likely...
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Murkowski, Collins break ranks on swift SC vote

Murkowski, Collins break ranks on swift SC vote 02:28

 [NFA] Republican Senators Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine broke ranks with President Donald Trump on his plan to swiftly hold a Senate vote on a potential successor to late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Senate fight looms over the future of Supreme Court

 The political battle has already begun over the future of the Supreme Court. President Trump could name is nominee to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg as soon as this..
CBS News

Lincoln Project co-founder: Republicans hypocritical on Ginsburg replacement

 President Trump is planning to quickly nominate a replacement for Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, reversing the stance Republicans took in 2016 when a..
CBS News

Senate braces for fierce fight over Supreme Court seat

 Senators are bracing for a fierce fight over who will fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's seat on the Supreme Court. CBS News chief congressional correspondent..
CBS News

Here are the senators to watch in the fight over filling Ruth Bader Ginsburg's seat on the Supreme Court

 The race is on to quickly fill the Supreme Court vacancy left by Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Here are the senators to watch.
 
USATODAY.com

NYC's 'Fearless Girl' statue dons white, lace collar to honor Ruth Bader Ginsburg

 The collar was placed on the "Fearless Girl" statue as part of an ad by State Street Global Advisors, which first commissioned the statue in 2017.
USATODAY.com

Mueller’s Team Could Have Done More to Investigate Trump-Russia Links, Insider Says

 A new book by one of the special counsel’s top deputies, Andrew Weissmann, is the first inside account of the investigation.
NYTimes.com

Court rejects Trump campaign's effort to stop Nevada's mail ballot plan

 Judge James Mahan ruled that Republicans had failed to establish standing for their suit, granting the Nevada secretary of state's motion to dismiss the case.
CBS News

Two Republican senators say they oppose Supreme Court vote before election

 Washington is gearing up for a political battle over filling the Supreme Court seat left vacant by the late liberal icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Senate Majority..
CBS News

President Trump Suggests RBG's Dying Wish Made Up by Democrats

 President Trump's suggesting Ruth Bader Ginsburg's dying wish to not be replaced until after the election isn't real, but rather a political ploy whipped up by..
TMZ.com

Biden had $141 million cash advantage over Trump heading into September

 Biden and Democrats had $466 million in cash on hand at the end of August.
CBS News

Senate prepares for fight over potential Supreme Court nominee, less than two months before election

 The Senate is preparing for a brutal fight just weeks ahead of the election as President Trump looks to fill the vacant Supreme Court seat left behind by the..
CBS News

Trump intel chief defends briefings ban [Video]

Trump intel chief defends briefings ban

[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump's intelligence chief on Sunday defended his decision to cease in-person Congressional briefings on election security, while Democrats said the move would suppress critical information about foreign election meddling and warned they may subpoena testimony. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:38Published
U.S. House to vote on $25 billion postal infusion [Video]

U.S. House to vote on $25 billion postal infusion

[NFA] U.S. House of Representatives Democrats unveiled on Wednesday legislation that would require same-day processing for mail-in ballots and give the cash-strapped Postal Service a $25 billion infusion while erasing changes pursued by the agency's new leader, an ally of President Donald Trump. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:10Published

Pelosi says Democrats 'have our options' when asked about impeaching Trump if he replaces Ginsburg

 Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death less than two months before the election has fueled a fierce debate over the timing of her replacement.
USATODAY.com
Politics don't belong in COVID-19 vaccine research - Pelosi [Video]

Politics don't belong in COVID-19 vaccine research - Pelosi

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday a COVID-19 vaccine shouldn't be delivered one day early or one day later than it is ready and politics should not interfere in the development or distribution of a safe vaccine.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:47Published
Raab says EU ‘politicisation’ of NI issue threatens Good Friday Agreement [Video]

Raab says EU ‘politicisation’ of NI issue threatens Good Friday Agreement

The “politicisation” of Northern Ireland issues by Brussels in Brexit tradetalks is threatening the Good Friday Agreement, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raabhas told US congressional leaders. Mr Raab’s comments came after the speakerof the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, warned Congress would neverpass a free trade agreement with the UK if legislation to override the Brexitdivorce settlement was to “imperil” the peace process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:14Published

Pelosi pushes against Dems frustrated over COVID relief negotiations

 Pelosi said that she is "proud of every statement that members are making" with regard to coronavirus legislation.
CBS News

GOP Vows To Replace RBG Before Election Day [Video]

GOP Vows To Replace RBG Before Election Day

It didn't take long for US congressional leaders to start bickering over which president should nominate the next Supreme Court justice. Following the news of the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer weighed in. CNN reports the top Senate Democrat said that a Supreme Court vacancy 'should not be filled until we have a new president.' Senate Republicans only need 51 votes to confirm a new justice once one is formally nominated.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:40Published

Then and now: What McConnell and others said about Merrick Garland in 2016 vs. after Ginsburg's death

 What Mitch McConnell, Chuck Schumer and Lindsey Graham have said about Supreme Court vacancies since 2016.
USATODAY.com

Sen. Schumer Tries Stand-Up Alongside Jerry Seinfeld, Tells Great Joke

 Senator Chuck Schumer just tried his hand at stand-up alongside one of the comedy greats, Jerry Seinfeld, and we gotta say ... he ain't half bad!!! Chuck was in..
TMZ.com
Leaders mark 9/11 amid several U.S. crises [Video]

Leaders mark 9/11 amid several U.S. crises

Amid a deadly pandemic, devastating wildfires, racial unrest and a polarizing political divide, the U.S. honored those who died in a tragedy 19 years ago during the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:17Published

Congress announces mass movement against Modi govt on farm bills from Sept 24

 After protesting against the agricultural bills in Parliament, the Congress announced it will take to the streets, launching a mass movement across the country..
IndiaTimes

Trump and Democrats Brace for Showdown Over Supreme Court Seat

 The president’s determination to confirm a replacement for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg before the election set lawmakers on a collision course as Congress..
NYTimes.com
Farm bills: Congress, TMC think they are 'Badshahs', says Pralhad Joshi on ruckus in Rajya Sabha [Video]

Farm bills: Congress, TMC think they are 'Badshahs', says Pralhad Joshi on ruckus in Rajya Sabha

Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Pralhad Joshi lashed out at opposition for creating ruckus over passing of two crucial farm bills in Rajya Sabha. He accused them of murdering the democracy and insulting people's mandate. Joshi said, "Opposition murdered democracy. We condemn this. This is an insult to people's mandate. Congress and TMC think they are the 'Badshahs'. The ruling party and the government will not budge to this."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:02Published

Donald Trump: I'll probably announce Supreme Court pick on Friday or Saturday

 Appeals court judges Amy Coney Barrett and Barbara Lagoa are among the candidates on Trump's list to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court.
USATODAY.com

To Conservatives, Barrett Has ‘Perfect Combination’ of Attributes for Supreme Court

 Judge Amy Coney Barrett is regarded as the leading contender to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
NYTimes.com

Trump weighs top contenders for vacant Supreme Court seat

 Judges Amy Coney Barrett, Barbara Lagoa and Amul Thapar are serious contenders for the vacant seat.
CBS News

NY To Honor RBG With Statue [Video]

NY To Honor RBG With Statue

On Saturday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo his state will honor "the life and legacy of" late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Ginsburg will get a statue in her native Brooklyn. Ginsburg died..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:32Published
Trump’s Election Night Wish [Video]

Trump’s Election Night Wish

President Donald Trump is hoping federal courts will back his call for the election winner to be declared hours after polls close on Election Day.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:02Published
GINSBURG LEGACY: With Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death -- What is the future for the Affordable Care Act [Video]

GINSBURG LEGACY: With Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death -- What is the future for the Affordable Care Act

With Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death -- What is the future for the Affordable Care Act

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:16Published

Trump to announce Supreme Court nominee by Saturday

 Washington, D.C. Newsroom, Sep 21, 2020 / 10:00 am (CNA).- President Donald Trump announced on Monday that he expects to name his nominee for the Supreme Court...
CNA Also reported by •USATODAY.comBelfast TelegraphFOXNews.comWorldNewsHaaretzNews24Business InsidernewKerala.comWashington Post

Three Conservative Female Judges at Top of Trump’s Supreme Court List

 US leader appointed all three to federal appellate court judgeships and now could elevate one of them to a lifetime appointment to the top US court
VOA News Also reported by •NYTimes.com

Lindsey Graham’s House Swarmed by Early Morning Protests Over Support for Trump’s Push to Replace RBG

 Protesters gathered outside of Senator *Lindsey Graham's* (R-SC) house early on Monday as he urges President *Donald Trump* to go forward and nominate a Supreme...
Mediaite Also reported by •NYTimes.com

