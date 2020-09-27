|
Japanese actress Yuko Takeuchi dies in apparent suicide
Sunday, 27 September 2020 ()
Japanese actress Yuko Takeuchi, 40, has died in apparent suicide. She was found hanging by the neck at her apartment in Tokyo's Shibuya Ward on Sunday,...
|
|
