Japanese actress Yuko Takeuchi dies in apparent suicide

WorldNews Sunday, 27 September 2020 ()
Japanese actress Yuko Takeuchi dies in apparent suicideJapanese actress Yuko Takeuchi, 40, has died in apparent suicide. She was found hanging by the neck at her apartment in Tokyo's Shibuya Ward on Sunday,...
Japanese actress Yuko Takeuchi found dead at 40

 The award-winning actress and mother of two is believed to have taken her own life.
BBC News

