|
Military suicides up as much as 20% in COVID era
Sunday, 27 September 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — Military suicides have increased by as much as 20% this year compared to the same period in 2019, and some incidents of violent behavior have spiked as service members struggle under COVID-19, war-zone deployments, national disasters and civil unrest. While the data is incomplete and causes of suicide are complex, Army and Air Force officials say they believe the pandemic is adding stress to an already strained force. And senior Army leaders — who say they've seen about a 30% jump in active duty suicides so far this year — told The Associated Press that they are looking at shortening combat deployments. Such a move would be part of a broader effort to make the wellbeing of...
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
Nearly one million people globally have died of COVID-19
Credit: Euronews English Duration: 01:00Published
I wish government's Covid vaccine strategy was 'Mann ki Baat': Rahul GandhiGandhi's tweet came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi aired his monthly 'Mann ki baat' programme on the All India Radio (AIR). Along with his comment, Gandhi..
IndiaTimes
Serum Institute CEO lauds PM Narendra Modi's COVID-19 vaccine vision day after challenging Centre on pandemic responseIt is to be noted that the Serum Institute of India is all set to begin phase three trials of the Covishield Vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford..
DNA
Air force military branch for aerial warfare
Rafale squad: Meet 1st woman IAF pilot to fly new jet; how family reacted
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:51Published
Joe Biden endorsed, Trump excoriated by nearly 500 retired top military, national security officialsWASHINGTON – Nearly 500 generals, admirals and former national security officials from both parties endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden on Thursday, and..
WorldNews
Air Force mom sobs in son's arms at the hospitalStaff Sergeant Mason Conway flew from Italy to Tulsa, Oklahoma to surprise his mother who was recovering from a stroke.
USATODAY.com
Iaf
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:34Published
Army Military branch for ground warfare
‘Punish whoever is responsible’: J&K ex-CM on Army’s Shopian encounter
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:53Published
‘Desperate for freedom’: PoK activist exposes Pakistan brutality at UNHRC
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:58Published
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this