Military suicides up as much as 20% in COVID era

‘Desperate for freedom’: PoK activist exposes Pakistan brutality at UNHRC



PoK activist Dr. Amjad Mirza exposed Pakistan’s brutalities during a session of the United Nations Human Rights Council. He said that the world has been hypnotized by the lies dished out by Pakistan and called for action against the oppressive actions of the Pakistan government and Army. Dr. Mirza said that in the name of CPEC, rivers are being diverted to hydro-power projects and added that they threaten the entire ecosystem of the region. He added that anti-terrorism laws are being used to crush any form of dissent. He added that scores of young men from Gilgit-Baltistan are serving 70 to 90 year long imprisonments for protesting against plunder of their resources. He added that women are molested by the Army and hence they refuse to take cover even during cross border firing. Mirza then said that people from PoK want to gain independence from the oppressive Pakistan rule and join Kashmir & Ladakh in their path of development under the Indian union. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:58 Published now