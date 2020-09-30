Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Watch LIVE: Donald Trump and Joe Biden debate

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
Same stage. No handshake. Watch the first presidential debate amid the coronavirus pandemic. Chris Wallace is moderating.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Donald Trump and Joe Biden set for first election debate

Donald Trump and Joe Biden set for first election debate 01:11

 Donald Trump and Joe Biden are scheduled to meet on the debate stage for thefirst time on Tuesday in Ohio, with Mr Biden ahead in the polls for the lastyear.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th Vice President of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Conspiracy about Joe Biden 'earpiece' explodes before US presidential debate

 Hours before the first US presidential debate, a weird conspiracy theory about Joe Biden suddenly exploded on social media.A baseless conspiracy theory..
New Zealand Herald

Chris Wallace to Moderate Trump vs Biden Debate

 The first Trump vs. Biden debate starts soon. We’ll have a livestream with real-time fact-checking and analysis from New York Times reporters.
NYTimes.com

Biden and Trump Will Debate Six Main Issues. Here’s Where They Stand.

 The long-anticipated first debate will cover issues like the coronavirus, social unrest and the Supreme Court, offering each candidate the chance to defend his..
NYTimes.com

Joe Biden tweets joke mocking 'earpiece' and 'drug' allegations with photo of headphones and ice cream

 "I've got my earpiece and performance enhancers ready," Biden wrote on Twitter with a photo of tangled earbuds and a pint of ice cream.
USATODAY.com

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Top Intelligence Official Releases Unverified, Previously Rejected Russia Information

 The disclosure appeared to be aimed at helping President Trump benefit politically, and intelligence agencies were said to object to its release.
NYTimes.com

Obama says Trump is "working to keep people from voting"

 "Right now, from the White House on down, folks are working to keep people from voting, especially communities of color," he said.
CBS News

Trump Paid $750 in Federal Income Taxes in 2017. Here’s the Math.

 Figures drawn from President Trump’s tax-return data show how that number was calculated.
NYTimes.com

Chris Wallace Chris Wallace American journalist

Debate Live Rules: What Are They?

 The moderator, Chris Wallace of Fox News, will try to enforce a set of loosely defined ground rules. He may have more luck with one of the candidates.
NYTimes.com

Live updates: The first Trump-Biden presidential debate

 The debate is being moderated by "Fox News Sunday" anchor Chris Wallace.
CBS News

What Are the Rules for the Debate Between Trump and Biden?

 The moderator, Chris Wallace of Fox News, will try to enforce a set of loosely defined ground rules. He may have more luck with one of the candidates.
NYTimes.com

Related videos from verified sources

UNLV professor speaks on candidate strategies for presidential debates [Video]

UNLV professor speaks on candidate strategies for presidential debates

Emphasizing “law and order” or showing “an image of moral leadership”. The strategies between President Trump and Joe Biden will on full display in Tuesday’s presidential debate. Jeremy Chen..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:18Published
Mail-In Ballots Could Mean Election Outcome Isn't Known In Wisconsin On Nov. 3 [Video]

Mail-In Ballots Could Mean Election Outcome Isn't Known In Wisconsin On Nov. 3

Some are predicting that Wisconsin may not be decided until well after Election Day on Nov. 3. CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 03:58Published
Local suburban female voters, a target for competing presidential campaigns, eye debate for answers [Video]

Local suburban female voters, a target for competing presidential campaigns, eye debate for answers

Living in the west-side Cleveland suburbs, ​Melissa Antonelli and Tasha Schalchet are targets for the competing campaigns this season. We spoke to these two voters about what they hope to hear during..

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 01:43Published

Related news from verified sources

Chris Wallace to Moderate Trump vs Biden Debate

 The first Trump vs. Biden debate starts soon. We’ll have a livestream with real-time fact-checking and analysis from New York Times reporters.
NYTimes.com Also reported by •NewsmaxMashableNewsyNPR

First Biden-Trump debate promises to raise the volume in parties' echo chambers

 Viewers may watch the first Trump-Biden debate as they would a NASCAR race, rooting for a favorite driver, but with an eye toward crashes and crackups.
Newsday

Trump vs Biden in Debate Face-Off as Polls Show Biden in Lead

 Biden and Trump prepare to confront each other onstage: This is your morning tip sheet.
NYTimes.com Also reported by •CBS NewsNewsy

Tweets about this