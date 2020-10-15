Global  
 

Justin Trudeau: Canada-US border will stay closed until America gets COVID-19 under control

USATODAY.com Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
"The U.S. is not in a place where we would feel comfortable reopening those borders," Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday.
News video: Justin Trudeau says Canadian border will stay closed until U.S. gets COVID-19 under control

Justin Trudeau says Canadian border will stay closed until U.S. gets COVID-19 under control 00:44

 The U.S. and Canadian border will likely stay closed past the current closure agreement which expires on Oct. 21.

