Justin Trudeau: Canada-US border will stay closed until America gets COVID-19 under control

It's Official: Pandemic Has Freaked Out Americans More Than Anything Else, Ever



As the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic sank its teeth into the US, researchers say America as a whole became deeply unnerved. According to CNN, a new study shows Google searches for anxiety symptoms spiked from mid-March to mid-May. In fact, researchers at the University of California San Diego say they were the highest they've been in the history of the ubiquitous search engine. Anxiety and panic attack searches corresponded to major news events, including March 16th and March 29th, 2020.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:35 Published on January 1, 1970