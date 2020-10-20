Global  
 

Goodbye, Asbestos, hello, Val-des-Sources: town's new name revealed

WorldNews Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ()
Goodbye, Asbestos, hello, Val-des-Sources: town's new name revealedThe Quebec town synonymous with the cancer-causing fibre asbestos has voted for a new name: Val-des-Sources. ......
Asbestos Asbestos Group of highly stable, non-flammable silicate minerals with a fibrous structure


Quebec City Quebec City Provincial capital city in Quebec, Canada

Quebec town of Asbestos votes to change name to Val-des-Sources

 The Quebec town synonymous with the cancer-causing fibre asbestos has voted for a new name: Val-des-Sources.
CP24

New name for a Canadian town called Asbestos

 Town residents pick Val-des-Sources to replace the moniker that paid homage to its mining history.
BBC News


