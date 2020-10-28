|
'Anonymous' revealed: Former aide Miles Taylor says he wrote scathing opinion piece on Donald Trump
Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
Writing under the name "Anonymous," Miles Taylor said Cabinet members considered invoking the 25th Amendment as a way to force Trump from office.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Miles Taylor (security expert) Former US government official and security expert
Miles Taylor, a Former Homeland Security Official, Reveals He Was ‘Anonymous’Mr. Taylor, whose criticisms of President Trump in a New York Times Op-Ed article and subsequent book, roiled Washington and infuriated Mr. Trump, resigned from..
NYTimes.com
Anonymous (group) Hacktivist group
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Joe Biden: Donald Trump has 'given up' on fighting coronavirus
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:09Published
FBI agents back Christopher Wray in letters to Trump, Biden and warn that firing him could 'damage' bureauFBI agents voiced support for embattled Director Wray, warning Trump and Biden that his untimely removal could "undermine stability" in the agency.
USATODAY.com
What is fracking, and where do Trump and Biden stand on it?The issue has been raised numerous times as the candidates make their final push to reach voters in the battleground state of Pennsylvania.
CBS News
Cabinet of the United States Advisory body to the president of the United States
You Might Like
Tweets about this