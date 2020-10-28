Global  
 

'Anonymous' revealed: Former aide Miles Taylor says he wrote scathing opinion piece on Donald Trump

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 28 October 2020 ()
Writing under the name "Anonymous," Miles Taylor said Cabinet members considered invoking the 25th Amendment as a way to force Trump from office.
Miles Taylor, a Former Homeland Security Official, Reveals He Was ‘Anonymous’

 Mr. Taylor, whose criticisms of President Trump in a New York Times Op-Ed article and subsequent book, roiled Washington and infuriated Mr. Trump, resigned from..
Joe Biden: Donald Trump has 'given up' on fighting coronavirus [Video]

Joe Biden: Donald Trump has 'given up' on fighting coronavirus

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden says President Donald Trump'sadministration has "just given up" on fighting the coronavirus. Speaking inWilmington, Biden said, Trump "makes a lot of big pronouncements, but theydon't hold up. He gets his photo op and he gets out. He leaves everyone elseto suffer the consequence of his failure to make a responsible plan."

FBI agents back Christopher Wray in letters to Trump, Biden and warn that firing him could 'damage' bureau

 FBI agents voiced support for embattled Director Wray, warning Trump and Biden that his untimely removal could "undermine stability" in the agency.
What is fracking, and where do Trump and Biden stand on it?

 The issue has been raised numerous times as the candidates make their final push to reach voters in the battleground state of Pennsylvania.
