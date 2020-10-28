'Anonymous' revealed: Former aide Miles Taylor says he wrote scathing opinion piece on Donald Trump

PulpNews Crime What is fracking, and where do #Trump and Biden stand on it - Oct 28 @ 3:30 PM ET [video onsite] https://t.co/RxYggLTasr 33 minutes ago

In Spite of Trump 🌊 What is fracking, and where do Trump and Biden stand on it? https://t.co/Cd3BWfgvD3 47 minutes ago

💙Susan-BB 💙💙FOCUS14💙 RT @DemHugh: What is fracking, and where do Trump and Biden stand on it? https://t.co/Lu3qYuGYHc Z29 #ONEV1 #BLM 1 hour ago

360MediaX What is fracking, and where do Trump and Biden stand on it? https://t.co/oFg2fXVIJO 1 hour ago

⚖ Fightin for America!🐝💛 What is fracking, and where do Trump and Biden stand on it? https://t.co/Lu3qYuGYHc Z29 #ONEV1 #BLM 1 hour ago

Joy @JTHVerhovek @BretBaier Biden’s criticism of trump concerning his supporters not having buses is rich What about… https://t.co/2FAmRG9n0J 2 hours ago

Pam Buswell @lispod1966 @Redistrict Joe Biden doesn’t know: where he is, the difference between his wife & sister, if he is f… https://t.co/3Ww16Ngynp 13 hours ago