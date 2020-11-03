Global  
 

Election Day, Hurricane Eta, NFL's trade deadline: 5 things to know Tuesday

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
It's Election Day, America. Now it's all up to you. Also, Hurricane Eta strengthens, the NFL trade deadline is here and more to start your Tuesday.
Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published
News video: Election Day Coming After Record-Setting Early Voting In Chicago

Election Day Coming After Record-Setting Early Voting In Chicago 02:14

 Chicago and the state of Illinois have already seen record early voting and mail-in ballot numbers, and the United Center will open as a voting super site on Election Day Tuesday. CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reports.

NFL Legend Brett Favre Endorses Donald Trump for President [Video]

NFL Legend Brett Favre Endorses Donald Trump for President

Former Green Bay Packer quarterback Brett Favre made his endorsement on Twitter.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:57Published

NFL Week 8 winners, losers: Mike Tomlin has Steelers looking like legitimate Super Bowl contender

 The Pittsburgh Steelers are the NFL's lone undefeated team, and coach Mike Tomlin has done impressive work in lifting his team to the top.
USATODAY.com

32 things we learned from Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season

 As the NFL approaches its midseason point, some teams are taking "fall back" a little too literally while others are making a move.
USATODAY.com

It's Election Day. Take a breath. Here's when you'll start seeing results and what to expect

 A handful of states could decide if Donald Trump or Joe Biden is elected president. Here's when the results of the 2020 election will be available.
USATODAY.com

USPS to implement "extraordinary measures" amid delivery delays

 A federal judge has ordered the U.S. Postal Service to take "extraordinary measures" ahead of Election Day. It comes as facilities across the country report..
CBS News

NYC businesses board up ahead of Election Day

 Businesses across Manhattan are taking precautions ahead of Election Day. Some businesses boarded up their windows, including Macy's flagship store and high-end..
USATODAY.com

Candidates face different paths to Election Day victory

 The election will be decided by who wins enough states to total 270 electoral votes. And each candidate has different paths to get there. Major Garrett explains.
CBS News

New York Weather: Fine Conditions For Election Day [Video]

New York Weather: Fine Conditions For Election Day

CBS2's Lonnie Quinn is calling for temperatures in the upper 40s with partly sunny skies on Tuesday.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:09Published
Top 7 things you need before heading to the polls Tuesday [Video]

Top 7 things you need before heading to the polls Tuesday

Here are the top seven things you need to know before heading to the polls Tuesday for Election Day.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 02:27Published
Making a plan to vote on Election Day [Video]

Making a plan to vote on Election Day

Voting on Tuesday will be much easier if you have a plan ahead of time. Here's how you can set yourself up for success.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 01:59Published

Trump and Biden spend the night before Election Day in key battleground states

 President Trump and Joe Biden are spending their final day before the election in key battleground states. The president held rallies in North Carolina,...
CBS News Also reported by •Just JaredUpworthyHNGNazcentral.comFOXNews.com

Judgment day for Facebook and Twitter: Trump election eve posts provide early Election Day test

 Facebook, Twitter and YouTube will be on high alert on Election Day and afterward for any effort to destabilize the election or delegitimize results.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •FOXNews.comJust Jared

Free food for Election Day: Get freebies at McDonald's, Wendy's, Krispy Kreme and National Sandwich Day deals Tuesday

 Election Day deals and freebies are on the menu Tuesday. I Voted stickers aren't needed at Boston Market, Krispy Kreme, Chili's, Subway, Jimmy John's.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Upworthy

