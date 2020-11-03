Election Day, Hurricane Eta, NFL's trade deadline: 5 things to know Tuesday
Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
It's Election Day, America. Now it's all up to you. Also, Hurricane Eta strengthens, the NFL trade deadline is here and more to start your Tuesday.
National Football League Professional American football league
NFL Legend Brett Favre Endorses Donald Trump for President
NFL Week 8 winners, losers: Mike Tomlin has Steelers looking like legitimate Super Bowl contenderThe Pittsburgh Steelers are the NFL's lone undefeated team, and coach Mike Tomlin has done impressive work in lifting his team to the top.
32 things we learned from Week 8 of the 2020 NFL seasonAs the NFL approaches its midseason point, some teams are taking "fall back" a little too literally while others are making a move.
Election Day (United States) Day for the general elections of public officials in the US
It's Election Day. Take a breath. Here's when you'll start seeing results and what to expectA handful of states could decide if Donald Trump or Joe Biden is elected president. Here's when the results of the 2020 election will be available.
USPS to implement "extraordinary measures" amid delivery delaysA federal judge has ordered the U.S. Postal Service to take "extraordinary measures" ahead of Election Day. It comes as facilities across the country report..
NYC businesses board up ahead of Election DayBusinesses across Manhattan are taking precautions ahead of Election Day. Some businesses boarded up their windows, including Macy's flagship store and high-end..
Candidates face different paths to Election Day victoryThe election will be decided by who wins enough states to total 270 electoral votes. And each candidate has different paths to get there. Major Garrett explains.
