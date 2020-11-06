Global  
 

Fact check: Georgia ballot curing is not election fraud

USATODAY.com Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
Ballot curing is an established practice used to resolve issues with provisional and mail-in ballots. It's not election fraud. That claim is false.
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
News video: Georgia may be the deciding factor in the election

Georgia may be the deciding factor in the election 01:45

 There is a range of a 900 ballot difference in Georgia. Overnight, Joe Biden took the lead in the Republican stronghold state.

Georgia (U.S. state) Georgia (U.S. state) State in the southeastern United States

'Stop the steal' -Trump supporters rally in Georgia [Video]

'Stop the steal' -Trump supporters rally in Georgia

Around two dozen Trump supporters demonstrated outside of a ballot counting center in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday (November 6), protesting what they believe is "voter fraud," after Biden made clear gains over Trump in the state.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:26

Georgia official: we'll defend election integrity

 Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger said Friday that his priority is "making sure that every legal vote is counted" as the final ballots came in...
USATODAY.com

Georgia election officials give update

 Georgia election officials gave an update on the vote count Friday afternoon, after announcing earlier in the day that the state is headed toward a ballot..
CBS News

Stacey Abrams says investments pay off in Georgia

 The voting rights advocate says she's been dedicating her life to fighting for equal access to the ballot, especially for Black voters. (Nov. 6)
 
USATODAY.com

Election protests live updates: Trump supporters rally outside Detroit voting count center; Biden voters throw dance party in Philly

 Protests continued Friday as Vice President Joe Biden took the vote count lead in Georgia and Pennsylvania ahead of President Donald Trump.
USATODAY.com

Trump Is Saying One Thing About Voter Fraud, But His Lawsuits Say Another [Video]

Trump Is Saying One Thing About Voter Fraud, But His Lawsuits Say Another

President Donald Trump has repeatedly complained about voter fraud, and has sworn he'll litigate over it. But according to Business Insider, in the five lawsuits he's brought over the election so far,..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:40
Ignoring The Truth, Trump Insists Election Results Will Be Called On The Same Day [Video]

Ignoring The Truth, Trump Insists Election Results Will Be Called On The Same Day

A record-shattering 100 million Americans cast their ballots in the 2020 general election before polls opened Tuesday. CNN reports the millions of mail-in ballots are expected to lead to a delay in the..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:38
Majority of Americans think 2020 will be the most important election of their lifetime [Video]

Majority of Americans think 2020 will be the most important election of their lifetime

Four in five Americans said 2020 has made them want to stand up for what they believe in more than ever before, according to new research.The survey of 2,000 Americans found 79% said this year has..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:00

US Election 2020: Official admits to shocking inefficiency

 An official overseeing elections in the US state of Georgia has pointed out shocking inefficiencies in the presidential election like a memory card on an...
Mid-Day Also reported by •UpworthyInvezz

Myanmar: Govt Spokesman Joins In Pre-Election War Of Words

Myanmar: Govt Spokesman Joins In Pre-Election War Of Words Government spokesman U Zaw Htay has pushed back against preemptive critiques of Myanmar’s upcoming general election as unfair, speaking during a press...
Eurasia Review

Social Media Companies Tested With Flood Of False Election Information

Social Media Companies Tested With Flood Of False Election Information Watch VideoElection week served as a test for social media companies that recently issued a number of updates about how they intend to deal with election-related...
Newsy Also reported by •Mid-Day