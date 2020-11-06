Fact check: Georgia ballot curing is not election fraud
Ballot curing is an established practice used to resolve issues with provisional and mail-in ballots. It's not election fraud. That claim is false.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Georgia (U.S. state) State in the southeastern United States
'Stop the steal' -Trump supporters rally in Georgia
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:26Published
Georgia official: we'll defend election integrityGeorgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger said Friday that his priority is "making sure that every legal vote is counted" as the final ballots came in...
USATODAY.com
Georgia election officials give updateGeorgia election officials gave an update on the vote count Friday afternoon, after announcing earlier in the day that the state is headed toward a ballot..
CBS News
Stacey Abrams says investments pay off in GeorgiaThe voting rights advocate says she's been dedicating her life to fighting for equal access to the ballot, especially for Black voters. (Nov. 6)
USATODAY.com
Election protests live updates: Trump supporters rally outside Detroit voting count center; Biden voters throw dance party in PhillyProtests continued Friday as Vice President Joe Biden took the vote count lead in Georgia and Pennsylvania ahead of President Donald Trump.
USATODAY.com
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources