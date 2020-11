Storm Eta triggers devastating landslide in Guatemala

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Storm Eta's death toll soars



The death toll from torrential downpours unleashed by storm Eta leapt on Friday as Guatemalan soldiers reached a mountain village where around 100 people were killed by a landslide, adding to dozens of.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:15 Published 40 minutes ago Guatemala lashed with high-speed wind and rain as Hurricane Eta wreaks havoc



Category 4 Hurricane Eta has lashed parts of Central America including Nicaragua and Guatemala on November 3. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:47 Published 3 days ago

Related news from verified sources Storm Eta: Guatemala landslide kills at least 50 Rescue efforts continue as the storm travels across the region, leaving a trail of destruction.

BBC News 1 day ago