US police chief resigns over ‘death to all Democrats’ posts

WorldNews Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
US police chief resigns over ‘death to all Democrats’ postsA police chief in Arkansas has resigned following after posts messages on a right-wing social media app calling for “death to all” Democrats. Lang Holland’s posts on the Parler went viral and received widespread condemnation on other social media platforms such as Twitter. The...
