US police chief resigns over ‘death to all Democrats’ posts
A police chief in Arkansas has resigned following after posts messages on a right-wing social media app calling for “death to all” Democrats. Lang Holland’s posts on the Parler went viral and received widespread condemnation on other social media platforms such as Twitter. The...
Arkansas Police Chief Resigns After Calling for Democrats to Be ExecutedChief Lang Holland of Marshall, Ark., advocated online that Democrats should be attacked and summarily executed. He resigned soon after his comments were made..
